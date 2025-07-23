The 9 Most Over-The-Top Red Lobster Promotions

Red Lobster is no stranger to headlines. From wild promotions and rumors of bankruptcy related to its Ultimate Endless Shrimp to actually declaring bankruptcy in 2024, it's the kind of chain you can rely on for quirky marketing and decent, affordable seafood (aside from the meals to avoid ordering there based on reviews). With over 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, it has historically earned around $2 billion in annual sales, yet it still had to financially restructure and go through the pains of bankruptcy. Many claim that the restaurant's downfall was its own doing, as it offered ridiculous promotions, such as the aforementioned shrimp deal. In any case, looking to turn a corner with a new CEO and menu, the chain now hopes to find its stride once again.

The bigger question is: Can Red Lobster, which has struggled to maintain being the largest seafood chain restaurant in the world, find solid footing while balancing against door crasher-style marketing specials? Moreover, with plans to remodel all of its locations and ongoing supply-chain issues for Chinese-sourced shrimp facing steep tariffs, it has a long road ahead. Here, we take a look back at the nine most zany and over-the-top marketing moves by Red Lobster, putting itself at the forefront of chain restaurant lore and satiating millions of seafood fans in the process. Bust out that bib, and dive in!