The Staggering Amount Of Money Red Lobster Lost On Its Endless Crab Promotion

Look, we all make mistakes. Some of us leave the oven on, some of us text our ex. But most of us aren't billion-dollar national restaurant chains, so our blunders don't cost millions. Red Lobster — once the largest seafood chain restaurant in the world — unfortunately can't say the same.

Back in 2003, Red Lobster launched its "Endless Crab" promotion, offering all-you-can-eat crab legs to hungry, seafood-loving, discount-loving guests. The promotion quickly turned into a financial fiasco, with the company losing approximately $3.3 million over just seven weeks . The problem seems too obvious to have been unpredictable: Customers were consuming more crab than anticipated, and the high market price of crab made each additional plate a costly endeavor. With pricing built around the prediction that guests would order one or two plates, and a majority of customers ordering three or more plates, the losses flooded in quickly.

You may be thinking, "Wait, wasn't it endless shrimp?" You're right — Red Lobster also ran an endless shrimp promotion in 2023 that was thought to have contributed to its bankruptcy. You're wondering how the chain could've made this blunder twice, and we don't blame you. The truth is, there were numerous factors at play.