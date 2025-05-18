The Affordable Ingredient That's A Total Game-Changer For Lobster Dip

Would a lobster dip, by any other primary ingredient, be as luxurious? Well, no, as the ocean floor dweller is right up there with other expensive items like caviar and truffles when you want to signal extravagance. But there is another crustacean that's such a close cousin of the noble lobster that you can swap it right into some recipes and no one will be the wiser: langostinos.

Also sometimes referred to as "squat lobster," langostinos are actually a totally different animal bearing more scientific similarities to crab. That also means that the "langostino lobster" label covering some retail packs is a misnomer from the land of make believe. Langostinos are smaller and more prawn-like in appearance than lobsters, with fewer articulated parts that make them easier to handle and prepare. They are also typically more affordable, both at your neighborhood seafood store and at big box grocers like Trader Joe's, than lobster proper. That and their convincingly lobster-like flavor profile — near sweet and a bit more firm — makes langostinos a great substitute for the real deal, particularly in creamy, cheesy, rich dishes like dip.