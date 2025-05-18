The Affordable Ingredient That's A Total Game-Changer For Lobster Dip
Would a lobster dip, by any other primary ingredient, be as luxurious? Well, no, as the ocean floor dweller is right up there with other expensive items like caviar and truffles when you want to signal extravagance. But there is another crustacean that's such a close cousin of the noble lobster that you can swap it right into some recipes and no one will be the wiser: langostinos.
Also sometimes referred to as "squat lobster," langostinos are actually a totally different animal bearing more scientific similarities to crab. That also means that the "langostino lobster" label covering some retail packs is a misnomer from the land of make believe. Langostinos are smaller and more prawn-like in appearance than lobsters, with fewer articulated parts that make them easier to handle and prepare. They are also typically more affordable, both at your neighborhood seafood store and at big box grocers like Trader Joe's, than lobster proper. That and their convincingly lobster-like flavor profile — near sweet and a bit more firm — makes langostinos a great substitute for the real deal, particularly in creamy, cheesy, rich dishes like dip.
Why langostinos can perform better than lobster, and more occasions for swapping
Although there are some easy approaches like the simple butter poached lobster method that'll leave everyone impressed, lobster is typically a pain to make at home. All the effort and expense means that you should enjoy it mostly unadorned, tossed in a bit of mayo or melted butter for Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls at the very most. You don't want to bury your precious shellfish harvest in a dip's cream cheese, Gruyère, herbs, and other seasonings, delicious as they are. Langostinos are the superior stand-in, absent all the pomp and circumstance.
Taken to the logical conclusion, this also means that langostinos are great in that old high-low favorite, lobster mac and cheese, as a ravioli filling, smothered under hollandaise in a Benedict, or any other time when protein is an ingredient, rather than the main event. You'll just need to boil, sautée, or grill them for a few minutes, and then incorporate the langostinos just like you would use lobster meat. You can even pair langostinos with the same drinks and sides you'd serve with traditional lobster tails.