The Best Vegetarian Substitute For Parmesan Is A Health Food Staple

A sprinkle of parmesan cheese on your spaghetti, a dusting on your popcorn, or a finishing garnish on your roasted potatoes — all are wonderful ways to bring a dash of salty-umami goodness to any dish, but for vegetarians and vegans, parmesan is a no go. Luckily, there's a vegetarian substitute for parmesan that's a health food staple: nutritional yeast.

Advertisement

That's right, nutritional yeast is the vegan health food staple you need in your kitchen. Lovingly called "nooch" by its fans, nutritional yeast is a yellow, flaky powder made from dried saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast, which is the same strain used to make bread. It's chock-full of glutamates, which gives it a cheese-like savory taste.

Compared to cheese, however, nooch has more protein per calorie. "They're a really good source of protein, dietary fiber, various minerals including zinc, magnesium, and copper, as well as B vitamins," Mary Ryan, a registered dietitian and owner of Beyond Broccoli nutritional counseling told Food Network in a 2023 article. "They've been popular among vegetarians and vegans for decades as a way of getting these nutrients without any animal products."

Advertisement