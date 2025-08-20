8 Types Of White Fish Worth Buying, And 2 You Should Avoid, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The sea is full of fish. As with any other type of food, there exists a huge range of options: cheap fish, swank fish, gross fish, dank fish — and while you should avoid buying several kinds of cheap fish, there are some types of inexpensive seafood that are totally worth it.

"Seafood isn't just delicious — it's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins D and B12, and key minerals like selenium and iodine," says Rima Kleiner, recipe developer and nutritionist at Dish on Fish. "Regular consumption of fish has been linked to reduced inflammation, improved mood, and even longer life expectancy." If you feel better just reading about it, no one can blame you. "Plus, white fish is versatile and makes a great substitute for other animal proteins in your favorite recipes." This type of fish is easy to cook as well, she adds.

However, white fish is not one-size-fits-all, says Maricel Gentile, chef and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook. "The ideal white fish depends entirely on what you are preparing," she says. Some fish are better in fillets, while others are good whole; some are delicate, while others are meaty. "What they all have in common is a mild flavor, white flesh, and lower fat content, which makes them a beautiful canvas for seasoning and sauces," she adds. But which can you count on overall, and which are best avoided? The answer is complicated by the fact that any one fish is only as good as the fishery or farm it comes from, says Alisha Lumea, VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Wulf's Fish. Still, there are some basic rules that will help.