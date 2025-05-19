The Best Way To Cook 12 Types Of Fish, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many different ways to cook fish. Check out the best fish to fry whole, make an herby lemon butter fish skillet, or put various cuts on the grill. Google any type of fish under the sun, and you'll find countless potential recipes for it, from baking and steaming to searing and deep-frying. The question becomes: Which cooking method is best for which type of fish? And does it really matter?

The answer, of course, is yes. "Matching fish with the appropriate cooking type is crucial for achieving the best flavor, texture, and overall dining experience," says Robert Smith, a private chef at Culinary Collective Atl. "Different species of fish possess varying fat content, firmness, and flavor profiles, which can significantly influence how they respond to various cooking methods." Even if you're unlikely to understand those nuances the way a professional chef would, you can still choose the right method to enhance the fish's natural strong suits. Plus, Smith adds, the right cooking method also helps enhance safety.

Unfortunately, a lot of people are intimidated by the idea of experimenting with fish at home. The best way to get more confident? "Cook seafood more often!" says Rima Kleiner, a dietitian at Dish on Fish. "Try some of these cooking methods for the fish you're making and have fun. And know that no matter which fish or cooking method you choose, you'll be getting closer to the recommended two to three weekly servings of seafood and enjoying a heart-healthy protein." With that in mind, here are the best ways to cook 12 types of fish, according to four experts.