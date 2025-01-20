Is Basa Fish Safe To Eat Or Should You Avoid It?

Basa is a white fish beloved by many because of its flaky, firm texture and mild flavor infused with a natural hint of salinity. It's a great option for those on the fence about fish and is also popular with chefs because of its versatility. It's also cheaper than cod or haddock, meaning restaurants can stay on budget by using basa for their cuisine instead of other types of fish. Also known as swai and river cobbler, basa is a type of catfish native to the Mekong and Chao Phraya rivers in Southeast Asia.

You'll find it showcased in Indian dishes like basa fish curry, steamed in lime chili garlic sauce in Thailand, and basa in a broth with chili peppers, doubanjiang, and Sichuan peppercorn in Chinese cooking. Basa isn't just limited to Southeast Asian cooking, though that's where it's most popular. You'll also find basa covered in a creamy Tuscan sauce or pan fried with a side of rosemary and roasted garlic potatoes.

There is a downside to basa's meteoric popularity, stemming from the high demand for the fish. While it lives naturally in Southeast Asia's biggest waterways, there isn't enough wild basa to go around. Fish farms around the Mekong River have increased the fish supply, and with it, the potential for environmental and chemical contamination in basa fish sold worldwide. While affordable, basa has landed on lists of fish you should avoid thanks to the potential for contamination.