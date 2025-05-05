The 12 Best Fish To Cook Whole

Growing up in a coastal town in Southern California, I always had immediate access to high-quality, freshly caught seafood. It wasn't uncommon to head to the fishing harbor early on Saturday mornings to purchase a whole fish to cook that evening for dinner. With what seemed like an endless variety of options, my family and I always had a different whole fish on the dinner table each weekend. One weekend it would be whole flounder, pan-seared and basted in butter, and another it would be grilled whole mackerel with lime and tortillas. Once I started my first job working behind the fish counter at a local seafood joint, the responsibility of cooking the whole fish quickly became mine. Working behind the fish counter laid the foundation for how to handle a whole fish properly. This is where I learned to clean, butcher, and cook fish elegantly. During my time there, I learned the best types of fish to serve and cook whole — and most importantly, what to look for.

When searching for the perfect type of fish to cook whole, it's key to choose a variety that has firm and thick flesh to ensure it stays intact during the cooking process. Always prioritize freshness by looking for clear eyes and brightly colored gills. Additionally, the skin should be tight, shiny, and smooth. If you see any fish being sold that seems sticky, smelly, slimy, or discolored, it might be a good idea to head to another fish market.