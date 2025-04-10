13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Hake Fish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hake is not the most popular fish in the United States, but that's mostly because it's not as well-known as common American go-tos such as salmon, tuna, cod, or tilapia. Ignoring the possibilities of this tasty white fish is a mistake, however. "Hake is an abundant species caught domestically, and it's generally more affordable than similar groundfish like cod," explains Max Harvey, VP of Procurement for Wulf's Fish. "It's gaining popularity with U.S. chefs because it's available all year." You can even get hake roe in cans if you're feeling adventurous.

As if that's not enough reason to get it into your kitchen right now, it has a subtle sweetness and a delicate texture that are ideal for light and healthy dishes. "It's a perfect starter fish for little seafoodies or those just venturing into the seafood world," says Rima Kleiner, the nutritionist behind the popular seafood blog Dish on Fish — and if you couldn't tell, also a mom. But it's not just kiddos that can benefit from hake in the diet. "Most Americans eat far too little seafood and don't meet the recommended two to three servings each week. Hake is a delicious way to get closer to those weekly seafood meals!"

However, says Julia Chebotar, a private chef at Health Chef Julia and Food Network's "Chopped" champion, hake's "tenderness means it's easy to break or dry out if you don't give it the TLC it deserves." So while it's not difficult to cook and is a great cheap fish to buy, you have to avoid several mistakes if you want to get the most out of it.