The Best Type Of Fish To Use For Crispy Homemade Fish Sticks

Given that fish sticks, like french fries, are often held in your hand when you eat them, you don't want them to fall apart on first pick-up. This is a fact worth considering if you're making homemade fish sticks. The falling-apart fish issue is most readily solved by choosing fish that are more hearty in structure to begin with. The fish that fall into this category tend to be thicker and less flaky, with some being so thick you practically need to cut them with a knife. As such, there's little danger that they'll fall apart in your fingers. Many of the varieties in this category are white fish. Unsurprisingly, white fish are commonly used in the making of fish sticks.

To that end, if you're making homemade fish sticks, choose a fish that falls apart less readily, like cod, pollock, or haddock. Swordfish is another firm fish worth considering if you're in the market for it, since it doesn't break apart very easily. Other good choices can include catfish and tilapia.

It's also worth mentioning that certain ingredients — like the batter that goes on fish sticks — help to mitigate breakage because they bind the fish together. However, if your aim is to make treats that rival the best store-bought fish sticks, starting with a nearly unbreakable fish is the best insurance you have against broken fish sticks.