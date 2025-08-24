Why A Famous Japanese Sushi Chain From Tokyo's Tsukiji Market Chose Los Angeles For Its First American Location
It's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of dining options in a city like Los Angeles. You might be tempted to get the most out of a 24-hour trip to the City of Angels, or you may be inclined to check out some LA dining experiences approved by none other than Anthony Bourdain himself. However, if sushi is more your speed, then there's one celebrated Japanese sushi brand that opened its doors in LA in 2025, making it a new must-visit location.
Sushi Zanmai, owned by Kiyoshi Kimura (perhaps better known as the "Tuna King"), recently opened its first American location. As for why Kimura would choose Los Angeles, the likely answer is pretty simple: The city is essentially the sushi mecca of America, having developed a robust sushi culture over the years since the first sushi experts began plying their trade on the West Coast. Not only that, but LA has got some amazing seafood across the board, and the accessibility of the city both to the coast and (relatively speaking) to Japan means that ingredients can come fresh and abundant. It also isn't surprising that LA would attract a personality as grand as Kimura's seems to be. All put together, it seems like Sushi Zanmai and Los Angeles, just like sushi and sake, might be a perfect pairing.
What to expect at Sushi Zanmai
Sushi Zanmai has found its share of success in Japan ever since opening its first location in Tokyo's revered Tsukiji Market back in 2001. Over the years, Kiyoshi Kimura has opened many more, with dozens in Tokyo and more throughout the rest of Japan. Since its inception, Sushi Zanmai has developed a reputation for its delicate balance of quality and affordability paired alongside its minimalist, no-fluff design and dining experience. Set up as essentially a huge sushi bar, the restaurant has clearly resonated with clients in Japan, so it's no surprise that Kimura eventually reached across the Pacific to branch out internationally.
Just like how a former Korean film director set up a fried chicken shop in LA, Kimura chose the lively Koreatown as his locale for the first American Sushi Zanmai. Tokyo is known as one of the best food cities in the world, so it only makes sense that Kimura would choose a celebrated food borough in another amazing food city to set up shop. And to those wondering if you'll get the authentic Zanmai experience, early reviews seem to indicate so. And just like its Japanese locations, it even has a jovial statue of the Tuna King himself in the dining area, ripe for photo ops. You probably didn't need yet another restaurant added to your LA food bucket list, but this one might just jump to the top.