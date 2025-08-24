Why A Famous Japanese Sushi Chain From Tokyo's Tsukiji Market Chose Los Angeles For Its First American Location

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of dining options in a city like Los Angeles. You might be tempted to get the most out of a 24-hour trip to the City of Angels, or you may be inclined to check out some LA dining experiences approved by none other than Anthony Bourdain himself. However, if sushi is more your speed, then there's one celebrated Japanese sushi brand that opened its doors in LA in 2025, making it a new must-visit location.

Sushi Zanmai, owned by Kiyoshi Kimura (perhaps better known as the "Tuna King"), recently opened its first American location. As for why Kimura would choose Los Angeles, the likely answer is pretty simple: The city is essentially the sushi mecca of America, having developed a robust sushi culture over the years since the first sushi experts began plying their trade on the West Coast. Not only that, but LA has got some amazing seafood across the board, and the accessibility of the city both to the coast and (relatively speaking) to Japan means that ingredients can come fresh and abundant. It also isn't surprising that LA would attract a personality as grand as Kimura's seems to be. All put together, it seems like Sushi Zanmai and Los Angeles, just like sushi and sake, might be a perfect pairing.