Only In LA Will You Find Delicious Korean Fried Chicken Served To You By A Film Director
Los Angeles is no stranger to the occasional (or not so occasional) celebrity venture. In the age of celebrity alcohol labels and never-ending influencer brand deals, a restaurant owned by a film director probably doesn't come off as too much of a surprise. After all, celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay own slews of restaurants all over the world. But it's not too often you'll find a hole-in-the-wall restaurant where a former film director serves you personally. However, that's exactly what you'll find at LA's Gol Tong Chicken.
Situated in Koreatown, Gol Tong Chicken has a small menu composed of just three flavors of Korean fried chicken — and it has an even smaller staff, with Kil Chae Jeong owning and operating the establishment completely solo. In a true LA twist, Jeong just so happens to have worked as a film director on a couple of films around the turn of the millennium prior to taking up the tongs and pursuing this different yet delicious project, having directed a couple of films around the turn of the millennium. So, if you've only got a few hours to grab some eats in LA, take a break from the popular Korean fried chicken chains and grab the Director's Cut variety plate, courtesy of Gol Tong Chicken.
From running a film set to running a kitchen
Going from a movie director to a cook in a Korean fried chicken establishment might seem like a downgrade to many at the surface level (no offense to all the fried chicken cooks out there). But this idea couldn't be further from the truth when it comes to Kil Chae Jeong — otherwise known as Director Gol Tong — and his journey from the director's chair to the cooking line. You see, while Jeong certainly did direct a couple of films, it would be a stretch to say that those films had great success. Jeong found himself with little money and even less hope after completing his film "Hera Purple" – that was until he started cooking up some Korean fried chicken.
With little more inspiration than simply seeing a recipe on TV, Jeong set about creating a fried chicken recipe that he would feel proud sharing with his friends and loved ones. Fast forward a number of years, and a move to the United States, and Jeong now finds himself serving plenty of satisfied customers in his Koreatown eatery. What started out as a shared basement with a nondescript entrance transformed into a larger space located in a strip mall with a loyal customer base. Now in his 70s, it's safe to say that Jeong did get his Hollywood ending after all, even if it was a bit different than he originally imagined.