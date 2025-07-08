Only In LA Will You Find Delicious Korean Fried Chicken Served To You By A Film Director

Los Angeles is no stranger to the occasional (or not so occasional) celebrity venture. In the age of celebrity alcohol labels and never-ending influencer brand deals, a restaurant owned by a film director probably doesn't come off as too much of a surprise. After all, celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay own slews of restaurants all over the world. But it's not too often you'll find a hole-in-the-wall restaurant where a former film director serves you personally. However, that's exactly what you'll find at LA's Gol Tong Chicken.

Situated in Koreatown, Gol Tong Chicken has a small menu composed of just three flavors of Korean fried chicken — and it has an even smaller staff, with Kil Chae Jeong owning and operating the establishment completely solo. In a true LA twist, Jeong just so happens to have worked as a film director on a couple of films around the turn of the millennium prior to taking up the tongs and pursuing this different yet delicious project, having directed a couple of films around the turn of the millennium. So, if you've only got a few hours to grab some eats in LA, take a break from the popular Korean fried chicken chains and grab the Director's Cut variety plate, courtesy of Gol Tong Chicken.