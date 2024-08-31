12 Best Seafood Restaurants In Los Angeles

Being right next to the Pacific Ocean, Los Angeles is fortunate to have access to plenty of fresh seafood. That's not to mention seafood from the rest of the world that gets flown to this big food-loving city every day. Where should you eat seafood in L.A.? There's more to a great seafood restaurant than taste alone. It's important to find restaurants that not only know how to properly cook fish, but also source their seafood sustainably and ethically. Most fish populations are currently overfished and certain aquacultures destroying habitats. This doesn't have to be the case, however, and we can make a difference by choosing where we spend our money.

Be it raw or cooked, I love all manners of seafood and have dined at plenty of seafood restaurants in my 17 years of writing about restaurants in Los Angeles. This list represents what I think is the best seafood restaurants in the city, excelling in both cooking up delicious seafood dishes and making sure that the seafood is actually sustainable.

The city brings the best chefs from all over the world, so you can find anything from Mexican-style to New England-style seafood. Note that this seafood list does not include sushi restaurants, which Los Angeles has a lot of, and that category deserves an entire list of its own.