Every Trader Joe's Dumpling, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's might rarely sell name-brand products, but it's a trait its most loyal shoppers have come to terms with. In fact, many have grown to love it, especially when the tiki culture-rooted store carries its own quirky and often health-conscious versions of everything from fresh produce and juices to baked goods and chocolate bars. A wide variety of its products also pays homage to cuisines around the world, offering something to be enjoyed by everyone, including those who crave the comfort of a good dumpling.

In the freezer aisle, you'll find a generous assortment of dumplings stacked up. There are options ranging from vegan to meat-filled, and they come in the form of gyoza, shumai, and potstickers alike. Tapping into my Asian heritage and my love for the cuisine, I gladly took it upon myself to try the lot out. I happily conducted a thorough taste test based primarily on flavor and texture (you can read more about my methodology at the end of this article) and was able to see just how well Trader Joe's nailed it with each product. Granted, none of them came out tasting like the perfectly mouth-watering dumplings you're served at Din Tai Fung, but maybe you'll be just as surprised as I was with where certain products ended up on the list.