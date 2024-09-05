The Reason Trader Joe's Rarely Sells Name Brand Products

Perhaps most well-known as the home of Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, Trader Joe's has a storied reputation as the retailer to frequent when looking for inexpensive 19-cent bananas, delicious carrot-ginger bisque, or ube ice cream. With its laid-back tiki-style culture, selection of high-quality grocery staples, and unique products unavailable anywhere else, it's no wonder Trader Joe's is something of a cultural phenomenon. However, the secret to the company's success lies not in complicated marketing schemes but in confidence in its own brand.

The last time you were in a Trader Joe's, which brands did you see on the shelves? If you noted the distinct lack of Kraft, Mars, and Pepsi products, it's because Trader Joe's simply doesn't sell them. Rather than paying top-dollar to stock name brands, Trader Joe's invested in its very own private label. Back in 1977 — around the time its focus shifted to food — this was a very risky move. At that time, private labels were mainly viewed as a way for stores to compete with national brands by offering lower-quality, less expensive versions of popular items.

Trader Joe's, however, broke the mold by seeking out unusual, artisanal, and health-conscious products to place under its label. Instead of offering a version of what everyone else had, it offered customers products available nowhere else.

