12 Store-Bought Frozen Dumplings, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you call them gyoza, potstickers, or dumplings, these little bundles of comfort have been a beloved staple across Asia for centuries. In China, jiaozi are often enjoyed during Lunar New Year for good luck. In Japan, gyoza are beloved for their signature crispy bottoms. Korea has mandu, filled with everything from kimchi to glass noodles. Despite regional differences in shape, filling, and cooking method (boiled, steamed, pan-fried, deep-fried, take your pick), dumplings share a unifying quality: they're irresistibly satisfying and steeped in tradition.

In the U.S., dumplings have gone from takeout treat to freezer-section MVP, especially as more home cooks lean into globally inspired weeknight meals. The only downside to a dumpling obsession? Making them from scratch takes time, lots of it. Wrapping each parcel by hand is a labor of love best saved for a weekend project or special occasion. That's where store-bought frozen dumplings come in, ready to steam or sizzle in minutes and scratch the itch for something savory, juicy, and crave-worthy.

But as with any frozen food item, not all freezer-section dumplings are created equal. As an avid dumpling lover, I decided to taste-test a range of popular store-bought varieties to find out which ones are worth keeping stocked and which are best left on the shelf. Ranked from worst to absolute best, these are the dumplings you'll want to snag and skip on your next grocery run.