12 Store-Bought Frozen Dumplings, Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you call them gyoza, potstickers, or dumplings, these little bundles of comfort have been a beloved staple across Asia for centuries. In China, jiaozi are often enjoyed during Lunar New Year for good luck. In Japan, gyoza are beloved for their signature crispy bottoms. Korea has mandu, filled with everything from kimchi to glass noodles. Despite regional differences in shape, filling, and cooking method (boiled, steamed, pan-fried, deep-fried, take your pick), dumplings share a unifying quality: they're irresistibly satisfying and steeped in tradition.
In the U.S., dumplings have gone from takeout treat to freezer-section MVP, especially as more home cooks lean into globally inspired weeknight meals. The only downside to a dumpling obsession? Making them from scratch takes time, lots of it. Wrapping each parcel by hand is a labor of love best saved for a weekend project or special occasion. That's where store-bought frozen dumplings come in, ready to steam or sizzle in minutes and scratch the itch for something savory, juicy, and crave-worthy.
But as with any frozen food item, not all freezer-section dumplings are created equal. As an avid dumpling lover, I decided to taste-test a range of popular store-bought varieties to find out which ones are worth keeping stocked and which are best left on the shelf. Ranked from worst to absolute best, these are the dumplings you'll want to snag and skip on your next grocery run.
12. 365 Vegetable Pot Stickers
Whole Foods' 365 Vegetable Pot Stickers were the only all-veggie dumplings in the mix, and unfortunately, they fell flat. While the flavor was actually decent (savory with a nice hint of garlic and sesame), the texture of the filling was a major letdown. Instead of a vibrant, chunky veggie medley, the interior was more reminiscent of baby food: soft, mushy, and strangely green pea-colored. A good vegetable dumpling should showcase its ingredients: cabbage for crunch, maybe some carrot or mushroom for bite, not reduce them to a monotone, indistinct paste.
The wrapper didn't help its case, either. Though it crisped up okay during pan-frying, it was on the thicker side and didn't quite balance out the ultra-soft filling. Each bite felt like eating a wrapper full of warmed-up purée — not exactly what you're craving when you want a satisfying potsticker. There's nothing wrong with a meatless dumpling (in fact, they can be fantastic when done right), but this one missed the mark on texture, which is crucial in a good dumpling. If you're looking for a plant-based option that doesn't taste like something from a baby's lunchbox, you might want to keep looking.
11. Wei-Chuan Vegetable & Pork Gyoza Dumplings
Wei-Chuan's Vegetable & Pork Gyoza Dumplings were easily the most frustrating to prepare out of the entire bunch, and not in the charming, "worth the effort" kind of way. Despite carefully following the package instructions, the wrappers turned out disappointingly gummy and didn't brown properly on the bottom. These were the only dumplings in the lineup that truly lived up to the "potsticker" name, because they absolutely stuck to the pan. And not just a little. We're talking full-scale dumpling casualties: torn wrappers, lost filling, and a crusty mess left behind.
It's a shame, because the filling itself wasn't bad. The pork and vegetable combo had a nice, savory flavor with a balanced ratio of meat to greens. But when the wrapper is tough, chewy, and gluey at the same time, it's hard to enjoy what's inside. The mouthfeel just didn't deliver, and presentation was a total bust unless you enjoy serving your dumplings in pieces.
In the end, these dumplings just weren't worth the hassle. With so many other brands offering better texture, easier prep, and more consistent results, Wei-Chuan's gyoza is one you can safely leave out of your cart.
10. Feel Good Foods Pork Soup Dumplings
Feel Good Foods, a brand known for its gluten-free frozen offerings, makes a line of pork soup dumplings that sound promising in theory, especially for folks who need to avoid wheat. Unfortunately, the execution left a lot to be desired. Despite carefully following the package instructions for microwave heating, every single dumpling burst open during cooking, leaking their precious soup all over the tray. For a product that's literally called a soup dumpling, that's a pretty big fail. There is a correct way to eat soup dumplings, and sipping the soup off the serving tray isn't it.
What was left wasn't terrible — the wrapper had a nice chew for a gluten-free dough, and the pork filling had decent flavor, if a bit on the plain side. But without the broth, the dumplings were missing their star attraction. It's like ordering a milkshake and getting just the whipped cream. The overall experience felt flat and disappointing, especially compared to other brands that managed to preserve the all-important soupy center.
For gluten-free eaters, it might still be worth a try, but don't expect a revelatory dumpling moment. And maybe minimize the microwave time, if you're willing to risk experimenting. These dumplings have potential, but they're definitely not stealing the spotlight in the frozen aisle just yet.
9. Good & Gather Pork Soup Dumplings
The Good & Gather Pork Soup Dumplings from Target weren't bad, but they definitely weren't a dollar-per-dumpling good. At around $6.50 for a six-dumpling box, this felt like a skimpy serving, especially for something that's supposed to deliver comfort and satisfaction in bite-sized form. The texture was actually solid; the wrapper had a nice chew, and there was a bit of silky broth inside each dumpling to give that classic soup dumpling mouthfeel. But the flavor was sadly mild, to the point of being forgettable.
The pork filling lacked the rich and savory depth that makes a great soup dumpling sing. It wasn't unpleasant, just boring. You could doctor these up with a dipping sauce or chili crisp, sure, but for the price, they really should be able to stand on their own. Instead, they land squarely in the "fine but meh" category. If you're craving a dumpling that truly delivers on bold flavor and satisfying value, the one doesn't quite hit the mark. You're better off saving your money or doubling up on a brand that brings more to the table than a decent wrapper and a shrug of a filling.
8. MìLà Pork Soup Dumplings
MìLà is a relatively new player in the frozen dumpling scene, offering restaurant-style soup dumplings that promise convenience without sacrificing quality. At about $8 for a bag of 10 generously sized dumplings, the value is certainly there. It's a more affordable way to scratch that restaurant-style dim sum itch than dining out or ordering in. And to be fair, the soup portion of these dumplings delivers: rich, savory, and deeply comforting, just the way a good broth should be.
Unfortunately, the rest of the experience doesn't quite live up to that strong start. The pork filling was disappointingly bland, especially when compared to the luscious broth surrounding it. There was no standout seasoning or textural contrast to elevate the flavor; it was just kind of there. The dumpling kicked off with promise, but fizzled fast, leaving me with the sense that something was missing.
MìLà isn't a bad option, especially if you're on a budget and want a quick soup dumpling fix, but it doesn't rise to the top of the pack. With so many frozen dumpling brands stepping up their game, these just don't do enough to stand out. You could do worse, but you could also do better.
7. Trader Joe's Steamed Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings
Trader Joe's is a dumpling lover's playground, offering a rotating lineup of potstickers, gyoza, shumai, and soup dumplings at wallet-friendly prices. It's a solid option for the indecisive (or the perpetually snacky) to grab a few varieties and stage a little dumpling flight at home. For this taste test, we stuck with their Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings to stay on theme. On paper, they checked all the right boxes.
Flavor-wise, these dumplings delivered what they promised. The ginger came through strong and clean, complementing the savory, silky pork filling. The wrapper had a nice chew and held up well, at least structurally. The main issue? Like several other soup dumplings in the lineup, these didn't survive the microwave unscathed. A good amount of the broth leaked out during heating, leaving behind a dumpling that hinted at greatness but didn't quite get there.
In the end, Trader Joe's soup dumplings fall into the "good but not great" category. They're flavorful, accessible, and inexpensive — just don't expect that perfect soupy burst when you bite in. With better prep (maybe a steamer) or lower expectations, they're a solid pick. But if you're chasing dumpling glory, keep taste-testing.
6. Sprouts Pork Gyoza Pot Stickers
Sprouts Pork Gyoza Pot Stickers are a decent middle-of-the-road option for dumpling fans who want something quick, flavorful, and accessible. On the plus side, the flavor of the pork filling is genuinely enjoyable: savory, well-seasoned, and with a nice balance of garlic and ginger. It's the kind of flavor that keeps you going back for another bite, or it would, if there were more of it.
Unfortunately, that's where the dumplings start to falter. The wrapper was noticeably thick and much chewier than it should be, throwing off the delicate balance between wrapper and filling. Instead of a juicy, flavor-packed bite, there was a lot of dough and not quite enough payoff inside. It wasn't bad per se, just unbalanced.
The pan-frying process went smoothly and gave the bottoms a decent crisp, but it wasn't quite enough to make up for the dense texture of the wrapper. These dumplings aren't a total miss, especially if you're near a Sprouts and looking for a quick fix, but they're not going to steal the spotlight either. With a thinner wrapper or a bit more filling, they'd be a standout. As it stands, they're a perfectly acceptable plan B.
5. P.F. Chang's Pork Dumplings
P.F. Chang's is best known for its upscale-casual spin on Chinese-American fare — think lettuce wraps, Mongolian beef, and plush booth dining. But if you've ever wanted to bring some of that experience home in your slippers, their frozen food line aims to do just that. Among the offerings, the pork dumplings are a surprisingly solid pick. The instructions were simple, straightforward, and delivered consistent results: evenly cooked dumplings with a satisfying chew on the wrapper, and no tearing or ripping disasters.
Flavor-wise, these gyoza-style dumplings punch above their freezer-aisle weight. I could actually taste each of the ingredients listed on the box, especially the scallion, which often gets muted in frozen meals. It added a nice brightness that balanced the savory pork filling. The texture was pleasantly bouncy, and while not exactly restaurant-quality, these dumplings didn't feel like a compromise.
At around $4 a box, P.F. Chang's pork dumplings are a budget-friendly and reliable option for a quick weeknight treat. Are they totally authentic? Not really. But they're tasty, easy to prepare, and hit the spot when the craving strikes. For a freezer-to-skillet dumpling, this one's definitely worth keeping on standby.
4. Twin Marquis Gyoza Pork and Napa Cabbage Dumplings
Twin Marquis may not be as flashy as some of the other freezer-aisle dumpling brands, but their Pork and Napa Cabbage Gyoza deliver a surprisingly strong showing, and one standout perk: they were the only dumplings in the entire lineup to include air fryer instructions. That alone felt like a small gift, sparing me the usual pan-frying routine and inevitable oil splatter. The results? Crispy, golden-brown gyoza with zero babysitting required.
Taste-wise, these dumplings leaned authentic, with a savory, balanced filling that highlighted the sweetness of the cabbage and the richness of the pork. The wrapper had great structure and bite, and that air fryer crunch added a satisfying textural contrast to some of the chewier or soggier entries in the mix. These didn't feel overly Americanized or bland. They just tasted like well-made dumplings you could find at a solid neighborhood noodle shop.
There wasn't anything technically wrong with them at all — they cooked well, tasted good, and offered a thoughtful prep method. The only reason they didn't land higher in the rankings? There were just a few other dumplings that packed more flavor or a juicier filling. Still, Twin Marquis deserves serious credit for delivering on convenience and quality.
3. Bibigo Pork & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
Bibigo has carved out a well-earned reputation in the frozen food world for delivering Korean-inspired flavors that are both convenient and satisfying. Their Pork & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings are one of the brand's most popular items — and for good reason. Each tray comes with six plump dumplings that steam right in the microwave (thanks to a clever little steamer tray), making them one of the easiest options in the bunch.
The flavor is where these really shine. The filling was well-balanced and savory, with the onion and scallion coming through in a way that added brightness without overpowering the pork. I could actually taste all the ingredients, and they played nicely together — no weird aftertastes or overpowering salt bombs here. The wrapper had a soft, pleasant texture (not too thick or gummy) and held up well to microwaving, which is no small feat.
At around $4 per package, Bibigo's dumplings also punch well above their price point. They're quick, flavorful, and feel like a little upgrade from your average frozen lunch or dinner. Are they exactly like what you'd get in a Korean restaurant? Maybe not, but they're not far off. And for the convenience and cost, they're one of the best options in the freezer aisle.
2. Tai Pei Pork Pot Stickers
Tai Pei might fly under the radar in the frozen food aisle, but their Pork Pot Stickers ended up being the top pick among all the pot stickers we tested. From the first bite, it was clear these dumplings were something special. The wrapper alone was a standout — not just a vehicle for the filling, but flavorful in its own right. Thanks to the package's suggested pan-frying method, the bottom crisped up beautifully, delivering a slight nuttiness that added depth and texture to every bite.
The filling leaned on the milder side, but that worked in its favor. It was well-balanced, with tender pork and subtle seasoning that didn't overpower, but left your mouth genuinely craving the next dumpling. The proportions of filling to wrapper were just right, and the overall mouthfeel was satisfying without being too heavy.
While Tai Pei's packaging and presentation might not scream gourmet, the flavor speaks for itself. These dumplings were easy to prepare, cooked evenly, and hit all the right notes, from texture to taste. If you're scanning the freezer aisle and unsure of which pot stickers to try, Tai Pei is a safe and surprisingly satisfying bet.
1. Laoban Pork Soup Dumplings
Laoban may not be as widely known as some freezer-aisle giants, but their Pork Soup Dumplings are proof that this brand is playing in the big leagues. These little parcels deliver on every front: easy to prepare, packed with flavor, and full of luscious, savory broth that actually stays inside during cooking (a rare feat). I followed the pan-fry-then-steam method, and the results were flawless: golden bottoms, silky wrappers, and no soup leakage in sight.
Each dumpling was small enough to pop in your mouth, but don't let the size fool you. They're rich, satisfying, and filling enough to make a solid meal, especially if you pair them with a quick veggie stir-fry or an easy dipping sauce. The pork filling was intensely flavorful, balanced with just the right amount of seasoning and a deep umami profile that lingers in the best way.
What really set Laoban apart was its consistency. Each dumpling delivered the same mouthwatering bite, with a smooth texture and broth that felt downright luxurious. If you're looking for restaurant-quality soup dumplings without the takeout wait (or price tag), these are absolutely worth keeping stocked in your freezer. Consider your weeknight dinner situation officially upgraded.
Methodology
To keep things fair and focused, we limited our test to store-bought frozen dumplings that are widely available at national retailers — think household names or store brands you're likely to find at your local grocery store. While dumplings come in a dizzying array of flavors and fillings, I stuck with one of the most common: pork and vegetable. This gave me a consistent base for comparison. The only exception was Whole Foods' 365 brand, which only offers a vegetable option.
Each dumpling was prepared strictly according to the package instructions — no freestyle flair here. Since I don't own a steam basket (and figure the average home cook doesn't either), I skipped steaming altogether, even though it's often the preferred method. Instead, I went with the second-best recommendation on each package, which was usually pan-frying.
To evaluate each brand, I judged based on three main criteria: the wrapper (texture and flavor), the filling (texture and flavor), and overall mouthfeel (did it taste cohesive and satisfying?). Sauces, even when included, were left untouched so I could get a true sense of each dumpling's standalone quality. The result is a definitive ranking of frozen dumplings that balances convenience with flavor, because you deserve more than just a soggy wrapper on a moody Tuesday night.