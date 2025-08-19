10 Of The Worst Possible Things You Can Eat Or Drink While Hungover, According To Medical Experts

When it comes to the dreaded post-indulgence headache, sour stomach, and exhaustion, everyone's looking for a quick fix ... but what's the ticket? Should you drink coffee with a hangover? Does liquid IV treatment actually work? Can you reduce your hangover by buying expensive vodka? On the other side, are there things you should avoid? Like, what are the worst things to eat or drink hungover?

To understand this, we must first understand how hangovers work. "Hangover is a condition that happens when alcohol destroys the normal balance in your body, leading to dehydration, loss of electrolytes, and inflammation," explains Blen Tesfu, medical advisor at Welzo. "Alcohol also influences the level of blood sugar, irritates the gastric mucosa, and influences quality of sleep, all of which are added causes of fatigue, headache, and nausea." As if that's not enough, alcohol transforms into toxic acetaldehyde, which makes you feel even more like you-know-what as it leaves your body. As you might imagine, no breakfast dish or drink is truly up to the task of accelerating this process.

But, turns out, you can make it worse. "Many foods can cause irritability, brain fog, and fatigue, so they should be avoided after heavy drinking," advises Jessica Plonchak, executive clinical director at Choice Point Health. What you put into your body, she adds, not only impacts your physical recovery but can affect your emotions and mood. With that in mind, here are some common food and drink choices to avoid when you're hungover.