Does Drinking German Beer Actually Cause Fewer Hangovers?

Rumor has it that German beer causes milder hangovers (or magically, none at all, depending on who you ask). Those who make this claim say it's due to Germany's beer purity laws, which restrict the number of ingredients that can be added to beer. The idea goes that because German beer doesn't have preservatives or other chemicals added, it won't cause hangovers.

Unfortunately, this is probably false — German beer does indeed cause hangovers (if this wasn't already evident by the numerous stories of Oktoberfest-related hangovers). Broadly speaking, it's probably near impossible to create a hangover-free alcohol of any variety. Attempts to do so in the past have typically not actually worked.

For German beer, the country's beer purity laws stipulate that beer can only be made with limited ingredients, meaning no preservatives like sulphur dioxide (often called sulfites). There's a common misconception that such preservatives cause or worsen hangovers (whether they're in beer, wine, or something else), but this is mostly false. While there's a small segment of the population sensitive to preservatives like sulfites, they would experience something resembling an allergic reaction from consuming them, rather than an enhanced hangover.