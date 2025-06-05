The Intense Breakfast Sandwich Gordon Ramsay Says Will 'Cure Any Hangover'
Gordon Ramsay challenged himself to make a bold breakfast sandwich inspired by the full English breakfast on YouTube recently. If you're not familiar, the iconic British breakfast typically includes eggs, bacon, sausage links, grilled or fried tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, blood sausage, and toast. The morning staple beloved throughout the U.K. is known to be one of Gordon Ramsay's favorite dishes.
The iconic chef and restaurateur piled sausage (also known as bangers), bacon, tomatoes, and eggs on his whopper of a breakfast sandwich, which he claimed, "will cure any hangover any time of the week." The "Next Level Chef" star — whose favorite breakfast food is actually oatmeal — made sure to say he does not recommend eating the whole sando in one sitting, however. Due to its heartiness, he noted it could easily serve two people. Never one to be short on advice, Ramsay's cooking tips for making this breakfast sandwich fabulous are worth taking note of.
How to make a full English breakfast sandwich like Gordon Ramsay
There are a few things Gordon Ramsay did while creating this recipe to take it to the next level. At the jump of the video, he recommended using a fork to poke holes in your sausage links to release fat and prevent the skin from bursting. He also used a fork to press on his blistered cherry tomatoes after cooking to let out some of the water before drizzling with aged balsamic vinegar. The sweet, fruity, and acidic flavor of the balsamic vinegar undoubtably complemented the juicy tomatoes.
Further spicing it up, he topped his fried eggs with sriracha, chili flakes, and Worcestershire sauce. And to keep it from being greasy, he made sure to let the bacon and sausage drain on a paper towel prior to building the sandwich. Instead of buttering the toast, Ramsay simply poured some of the leftover fat from his fried eggs over both slices. Moreover, he sliced his sausage links in half before layering them on so they wouldn't fall out.