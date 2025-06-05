The Intense Breakfast Sandwich Gordon Ramsay Says Will 'Cure Any Hangover'

Gordon Ramsay challenged himself to make a bold breakfast sandwich inspired by the full English breakfast on YouTube recently. If you're not familiar, the iconic British breakfast typically includes eggs, bacon, sausage links, grilled or fried tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, blood sausage, and toast. The morning staple beloved throughout the U.K. is known to be one of Gordon Ramsay's favorite dishes.

The iconic chef and restaurateur piled sausage (also known as bangers), bacon, tomatoes, and eggs on his whopper of a breakfast sandwich, which he claimed, "will cure any hangover any time of the week." The "Next Level Chef" star — whose favorite breakfast food is actually oatmeal — made sure to say he does not recommend eating the whole sando in one sitting, however. Due to its heartiness, he noted it could easily serve two people. Never one to be short on advice, Ramsay's cooking tips for making this breakfast sandwich fabulous are worth taking note of.