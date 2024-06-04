Why Drinking Coffee (Kind Of) Works For Your Hangover

Few objectives galvanize the amateur scientist like the hunt for a hangover cure. Let's face it, not everyone can drink like Andre the Giant, and most of us are all too familiar with the lingering ghost of a night on the town. It's no wonder that so many people have tried to find a hangover cure, from greasy foods to the old "hair of the dog." The trouble is, none of these suggestions is really going to "cure" your hangover.

The truth is, researchers aren't entirely sure what causes a hangover, and it appears to be a multitude of factors. Alcohol can cause dehydration and sleeplessness. It also releases toxins into your body that can damage cells and cause headaches and gastrointestinal issues. All of these factors combine to create the set of symptoms that we know as a hangover. There is no known "cure" that can take care of all of these symptoms at once. However, you can address a couple of common hangover complaints with a cup of morning coffee.

Coffee can help you break through the grogginess that often accompanies a hangover, and there is even some research to suggest that caffeine can ease a hangover headache. Treating a hangover with coffee is a delicate act, however, because too much can actually make your symptoms worse. Here's why coffee does — and doesn't — work for your hangover.

