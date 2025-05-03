The Liquid IV Dive Bar Hack You Need For A Cheap, Delicious Night Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't love sipping on a cocktail during a night out? A nice cocktail can help you unwind after a long day or perk up a night out. What is less well-loved is that pesky, almost inevitable hangover that creeps in the next morning. Headaches, stomach troubles, and general malaise are its calling cards, and everyone, it seems, has their own recipe for fixing (or avoiding) its symptoms. Some people take ibuprofen before bed; others drink glasses of water between alcoholic beverages. The morning after, you can find some people sipping on Gatorade (or other electrolyte drinks) or wearing sunglasses to avoid the accompanying light sensitivity. But what if there was a way for you to avoid a hangover before it happens while also perking up your cocktail on the cheap? Well, there is.

Liquid IV, an electrolyte drink additive powder often used to help recover liquids, might just be your perfect companion for your next night out. Simply pack a few envelopes of Liquid IV powder into your purse or pocket and order a simple cocktail, such as a gin or vodka and soda. Then, take your Liquid IV and pour it into the drink, stir, and enjoy! The Liquid IV pack will help infuse your drink with flavor, while also adding in a punch of electrolytes that might help stave off a hangover. Plus, adding the powder to a simple drink, such as a vodka soda, will allow you to enjoy a full flavored drink at a much lower cost.