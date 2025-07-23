Does Pricier Vodka Really Impact The Severity Of A Hangover?

Hangovers — nobody likes them, but they're the potential side effect lurking in the shadows of an otherwise fun night involving cocktails. As a result of this, society has been hunting for ways to avoid them both in the production of alcohol and in the science of why they happen. This has led to many claims, one of the most common being that high-end vodka is better at not resulting in hangovers, whereas cheaper vodka does. Well, this may be a hot take for some, but that's simply not true. Certainly, some of the facts can be misleading as the more expensive vodka tends to be distilled more, but the overall science will beg to differ — respectfully, of course. While a pricier vodka might be of better quality, it's just as likely to cause a hangover.

Despite an all-too-common potato myth, vodka is commonly made by fermenting and distilling grains like rye and wheat. During the distillation process, spirits like vodka are purified by essentially removing by-products called congeners. The more spirits are distilled and filtered, the more "pure" and clear they become. Unfortunately, this is also a likely player perpetuating another myth that "pure" high-end vodkas won't cause a hangover due to less congeners — the truth is that those only play a small factor here, but more on that in a moment — While the distillation, filtration, and dilution of any spirit does remove impurities, they actually do more to improve how smooth and potent it is as well as, possibly, introduce a better overall mouthfeel.