Does Pricier Vodka Really Impact The Severity Of A Hangover?
Hangovers — nobody likes them, but they're the potential side effect lurking in the shadows of an otherwise fun night involving cocktails. As a result of this, society has been hunting for ways to avoid them both in the production of alcohol and in the science of why they happen. This has led to many claims, one of the most common being that high-end vodka is better at not resulting in hangovers, whereas cheaper vodka does. Well, this may be a hot take for some, but that's simply not true. Certainly, some of the facts can be misleading as the more expensive vodka tends to be distilled more, but the overall science will beg to differ — respectfully, of course. While a pricier vodka might be of better quality, it's just as likely to cause a hangover.
Despite an all-too-common potato myth, vodka is commonly made by fermenting and distilling grains like rye and wheat. During the distillation process, spirits like vodka are purified by essentially removing by-products called congeners. The more spirits are distilled and filtered, the more "pure" and clear they become. Unfortunately, this is also a likely player perpetuating another myth that "pure" high-end vodkas won't cause a hangover due to less congeners — the truth is that those only play a small factor here, but more on that in a moment — While the distillation, filtration, and dilution of any spirit does remove impurities, they actually do more to improve how smooth and potent it is as well as, possibly, introduce a better overall mouthfeel.
How congeners influence hangovers and how can you minimize the chance of getting one
Honing in on those congeners — yes, they absolutely play a factor in hangovers. In simplest terms, when ingesting alcohol, the body has to process everything about it, including some inevitable amount of congeners. However, because those same by-products carry some desirable traits of what was being fermented, not every distillery will want to get rid of them — but they're also not the only influencer at play. While congeners can make hangovers more severe, there are multiple culprits, such as acetaldehyde, a short-lived compound created when the body processes alcohol. This triggers inflammation in the body, causing common symptoms like nausea, headaches, and even anxiety. All of this is further exacerbated by dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and low blood sugar.
Ultimately, what you're paying for in a high-end vodka is a more pleasant profile. It's unlikely to go any easier on you than anything from the middle or bottom shelves. The only true way to avoid a hangover is to not drink, but there are some recommended ways to try to prevent them. Anyone avoiding congeners will want to refrain from darker spirits like whiskeys and brandies, as well as red wine. Additionally, having a Liquid IV can help as it quickly replenishes and rehydrates your body. As everyone's tolerance is different, getting a hangover is still a possibility so long as you're drinking. So, the best advice is to do it responsibly.