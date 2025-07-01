Does Liquid IV Really Help With Hangovers? We Found Out So You Don't Have To

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For as long as humans have suffered from the ill effects of alcohol, we have been in search of a cure. While medical science has given us cures to many ailments, hangovers remain a much-dreaded after-effect of drinking. For many, handling a hangover remains a matter of experimentation. Some swear by taking olive oil shots before drinking to prevent hangovers entirely, though it isn't clear if this method is entirely effective. In recent years, many people have started turning to another hangover helper: Liquid I.V.

Founded in 2012, the brand sought to create an electrolyte drink that could help efficiently treat dehydration without the addition of preservatives and GMOs. Many of the brand's loyal customers use the powdered drink additive for rehydrating after workouts, as an addition to their morning routine, and also as a makeshift cure for a stubborn hangover. But can Liquid I.V. actually tackle the post-bottle blues?

We conducted some research and talked with Dana Ryan, senior director of scientific affairs at Liquid I.V., to find out. According to Ryan, "Liquid I.V. can be used for a variety of occasions, including heat, travel, exercise, and nights out, to help replenish your body with the proper ingredients." This is far from a guarantee. In fact, Liquid I.V. explicitly does not promise to cure hangovers. However, dehydration has long been thought to be a major contributor to hangover symptoms, and it certainly seems like Liquid I.V. can help hydrate people indulging in a few drinks. Liquid I.V. might also make a great addition to a simple cocktail, such as a gin and tonic, if you want a flavorful, hydrating drink in a pinch.