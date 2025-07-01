Does Liquid IV Really Help With Hangovers? We Found Out So You Don't Have To
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For as long as humans have suffered from the ill effects of alcohol, we have been in search of a cure. While medical science has given us cures to many ailments, hangovers remain a much-dreaded after-effect of drinking. For many, handling a hangover remains a matter of experimentation. Some swear by taking olive oil shots before drinking to prevent hangovers entirely, though it isn't clear if this method is entirely effective. In recent years, many people have started turning to another hangover helper: Liquid I.V.
Founded in 2012, the brand sought to create an electrolyte drink that could help efficiently treat dehydration without the addition of preservatives and GMOs. Many of the brand's loyal customers use the powdered drink additive for rehydrating after workouts, as an addition to their morning routine, and also as a makeshift cure for a stubborn hangover. But can Liquid I.V. actually tackle the post-bottle blues?
We conducted some research and talked with Dana Ryan, senior director of scientific affairs at Liquid I.V., to find out. According to Ryan, "Liquid I.V. can be used for a variety of occasions, including heat, travel, exercise, and nights out, to help replenish your body with the proper ingredients." This is far from a guarantee. In fact, Liquid I.V. explicitly does not promise to cure hangovers. However, dehydration has long been thought to be a major contributor to hangover symptoms, and it certainly seems like Liquid I.V. can help hydrate people indulging in a few drinks. Liquid I.V. might also make a great addition to a simple cocktail, such as a gin and tonic, if you want a flavorful, hydrating drink in a pinch.
How Liquid I.V. and hangovers work
First and foremost, Liquid I.V. is meant to help hydrate drinkers more efficiently. According to Dana Ryan, the brand's "science-backed formula [is] designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration." It does so by balancing glucose and sodium.
Supposedly, the addition of glucose "accelerates the speed of absorption of fluids through [a] sodium-glucose-linked transporter in the gut." Meanwhile, sodium "drives fluid retention and distribution, allowing the body to keep more water within the body for a longer duration when compared to water alone." This is true: Both glucose and sodium help aid in the hydration process. So, yes, if you're in need of hydration, then Liquid I.V. is a great choice. But what does this mean for treating hangovers?
It's complicated. The causes of hangovers are multifaceted; contributing factors to post-drinking illness include stomach lining upset, inflammation, and, of course, dehydration. Since alcohol is a diuretic, it causes the body to expel excess amounts of water from the body. This dehydration can cause symptoms, such as headaches and tiredness, often associated with hangovers. However, dehydration seems to be separate from hangovers — though they often occur in parallel. A 2024 study published in the Alcohol journal suggests that drinking water is not enough to cure a hangover, though it does help with dehydration. Essentially, if you experience symptoms associated with dehydration after a night of drinking, Liquid I.V. might just be able to help you. However, it only alleviates dehydration symptoms. It doesn't help with other issues, such as upset stomach or malaise.
Putting Liquid I.V. to the test
To test the mettle of Liquid I.V.'s hydrating capabilities, I conducted an experiment. On two separate nights, I consumed two 6-ounce glasses of 12% alcohol-by-volume riesling wine. I took no supplements or medications after the first evening, but did drink one 12-ounce glass of water with one serving of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. On the second night, I again drank two 6-ounce glasses of the same riesling. I didn't take any Liquid I.V. after the second night, but spent the morning as usual.
After the first night, I woke up with a throbbing headache, upset stomach, and fatigue. I drank my glass of Liquid I.V. within an hour of waking up. The results were not immediate, admittedly, but I did find my headache had dissipated after about an hour. Unfortunately, my stomach issues persisted and my fatigue only wore off after a few cups of coffee (coffee also being a somewhat helpful tool for curing hangovers). It was difficult to tell if the Liquid I.V. was actually making an impact — until the morning after the second night.
My hangover that morning was a bit worse. My headache included some added light sensitivity. I drank only water and coffee, and took no medications. On this day, my headache persisted until the afternoon, my stomach was irritated all day, and my fatigue was markedly worse than the first morning. Overall, I found Liquid I.V. did help a bit with my headache symptoms — most likely due to its hydrating effects. However, it was by no means a "cure."