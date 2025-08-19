7 Chain Restaurants That Use The Lowest-Quality Chicken Nuggets, According To Customers

You don't have to be a kid to appreciate the simple joys of a chicken nugget. Whether Mom swung by the Mickey D's drive-thru on the way home after school, or they came from the freezer aisle, nuggets can be tiny little breaded bunches of happiness. Is it the nostalgia that draws us in? The taste? The coating? It's probably not for the health benefits. Made with processed white chicken and rib meat and often deep-fried, nuggs certainly aren't the best option for daily intake. Still, there's nothing quite like picking up a pack of McNuggets with their tempura batter after a night out at the bar or just for an afternoon snack.

Whatever the draw is, chicken nuggets have us in their grips, even when they aren't exactly the best. According to customer reviews, some fast food chains have been dropping the ball on their nuggets over the last few years, whether it's because they've changed the recipe or the nuggets entirely.

We took a deeper look at what customers (and some restaurant industry folks) have been saying on social media and Reddit, and deemed seven chain restaurants with the lowest-quality chicken nuggets.