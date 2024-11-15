The Worst Fast Food Chicken Nuggets Fail In The Crispiness Department

From McDonald's and Burger King to Wendy's and Popeyes, there is no shortage of fast food chains that sell chicken nuggets. While it might seem like it's hard to mess up the staple food, not all chains' chicken nuggets are created equal. Some are mouthwateringly good and some aren't worth your money. To sort through all the meaty contenders, Chowhound's Alex Springer tried and ranked 15 fast food chains' chicken nuggets. He evaluated each of them based on texture and flavor, particularly searching for tender rather than rubbery chicken and crispy but not overly crunchy breading.

Of all the options out there, he found that one spot's nuggets were particularly underwhelming: Jack in the Box. The chain placed last, behind other eateries including Shake Shack, Arby's, Raising Cane's, and Zaxby's, the best chicken nugget spot of the bunch. Right away, Springer noted the disappointing and disheartening appearance of Jack in the Box's nuggets when he took them out of their packaging. In addition to looking less than appetizing, they were soggy rather than crispy — and therefore markedly worse than any of the others he sampled. Springer also noted that the chain's seasoning conjured up only a "vague memory" of chicken. Between the lack of visual appeal, crunch, and flavor, Jack in the Box's chicken nuggets might be one fast food indulgence you can pass on.