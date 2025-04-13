The Classic Carl's Jr. Side We Won't Be Ordering Again

Carl's Jr. is known for its burgers, but the fast food chain also has a number of chicken options available. Not all of them warrant your money, though — in our ranking of 11 classic Carl's Jr. menu items, the chicken stars sank to the bottom of the list. We found that the star-shaped, breaded nuggets were comparable in quality to the lower end of store-bought chicken nuggets and didn't taste much like chicken to begin with. Not even a healthy dose of sauce could pick up these bland, texturally uninteresting nuggets.

The other classic Carl's Jr. chicken item we tested, the hand-breaded tenders, ranked second on our list. That's an odd discrepancy for two items ostensibly made of the same thing, but their ingredients lists reveal where the missteps lie. In addition to chicken, the chicken stars also contain dehydrated chicken fat and a chicken-type seasoning blend. Contrast this with the chicken tenders, which only use actual chicken for their tasty poultry flavor.