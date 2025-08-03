8 Chain Chicken Nuggets, Ranked From Unhealthiest To Healthiest

Ever since the 1980s, when McDonald's first introduced the McNugget, Americans have loved bite-sized, breaded chicken pieces. Initially, McDonald's only served four sauces with their nuggets. Not long after that, Burger King launched their own chicken tenders on the Burger King menu. Today, most chain restaurants have some version of a chicken nugget. Many chains also offer spicy nuggets, and there are dozens of different dipping sauces.

While chicken nuggets are the ultimate snack, perfect with fries and made for dipping, they aren't all created equal. We took a look at some of the most popular fast food chains that serve chicken nuggets and rated them, not based on taste, but on nutrition only. Nuggets aren't health food by anyone's standards. They are typically breaded and fried. Some are made with 100% white breast meat, but many have other chicken parts mixed in. This, plus the breading, seasoning, and oil used, all make a difference in calorie count, fat, and amount of cholesterol. Skip to the bottom for more details on the methodology of our rankings.