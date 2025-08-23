Try This Sugar Swap In Your Next Pitcher Of Lemonade For A Richer Beverage

When you think of classic summertime beverages, lemonade is likely to rank among the top three. After all, what summer is complete without stumbling across young and budding entrepreneurs selling $1 glasses of lemonade to passersby? There's plenty that works in favor of lemonade being the "it" beverage of the season. The balance between the zesty tartness from the lemon and the sweetness from the sugar makes for an irresistibly refreshing way to cool down on a sweltering summer day. Typically, plain old white sugar is the sweetener of choice, but if you're looking to switch things up in the flavor department and create something with bolder tasting notes, switch out white sugar with brown sugar. Given that there is a notable difference between white and brown sugar, the result from this swap is a lemonade with a delicate caramel flavor that is too good to pass up.

Instead of the light golden hue of lemonade made with white sugar, you'll have a glass with a richer, deeper color that delivers its own visual appeal. Depending on your taste, you can play around with light and dark brown sugar varieties. Light brown sugar yields a more subtle taste when compared to its dark counterpart. If you're curious to try this hack but don't have brown sugar on hand, you can make your own brown sugar in a pinch with two simple ingredients. You can even make a brown sugar syrup to stir into your lemonade, and voila! You're ready to wow the crowds with an ingenious and delicious take on an otherwise mainstream beverage.