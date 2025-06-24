The Only Type Of Lemonade To Mix With Bourbon For The Best Taste Possible

With store-bought off the table, you'll want some tips on how to make the best lemonade. A whole bunch of fresh lemons (six to 10 should do it) are compulsory. Anything starting to dry will obviously produce less juice, and it'll be a waste of wrist strength trying to wrench out those evaporated drops. Rolling your lemons on the counter before you slice can start breaking down the fruit to release more juice. Once you've extracted the liquid, many recipes will call for around 6 cups of water and about 1 cup of sugar. Start with half of those amounts of each, and stir in the rest to taste. Odds are you'll want most of the water, but you might find that it tastes better with less sugar, particularly if you're planning to use a bourbon that's on the sweeter side.

Now, as much as we know how everybody loves halving and juicing lemons all afternoon, we also have a cheat code that still keeps your lemonade homemade. Santa Cruz organic lemon juice is confirmed as good as hand-squeezed. (Its lime counterpart is also tops for margaritas.) Five to six lemons produce about 1 cup of juice, so you'll just tip in about half of the bottle, instead. Stir it all together in a classic glass pitcher with a darling wooden spoon, and you've got enough to serve bourbon lemonade for days — literally about seven of them, which is how long homemade lemonade lasts in the refrigerator.