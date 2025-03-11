Egyptian-Style Lemonade Is A Refreshing Spin On The Classic
If there were a dictionary entry for "refreshing summer beverages," lemonade could easily be the featured photo. There's actually a scientific reason why drinks with a puckery, sour kick are so satisfying on a hot day: The acidity induces salivation, increasing your sense of hydration even after you've finished the beverage.
Sticking with science, mint is another famously refreshing flavor, as the menthol present in mint produces a cooling sensation when ingested. Now, put two and two together: Ice-cold lemonade plus cooling mint equals a truly refreshing drink indeed!
While simply adding mint (or other herbs) to lemonade can enhance the flavor of this classic beverage, Egyptian-style lemonade takes it to another level, throwing the fresh mint into a blender along with the remaining ingredients. The result is a frothy, green concoction perfect for the hottest days of summer.
In addition to the mint, Egyptian-style lemonade differs from other takes in that it uses more of the lemon. Rather than simply juicing the lemon, you add chunks of lemon — either peeled or not — to the blender, giving the resulting drink an even richer flavor. Just don't forget to strain it before drinking!
Why stop with mint?
Interestingly, the earliest (recorded) lemonade-type drinks originated in Egypt during the medieval era, although they were very different from what you might think of as lemonade today. The more modern style of lemonade hails from 1630s Paris. At its most straightforward, lemonade consists of water, sugar, and lemon juice; however, there are countless variations incorporating various herbs and additional fruits.
Once you've perfected your Egyptian-style lemonade recipe, have some fun playing around with different flavors. Roasted strawberry and basil lemonade is a real winner, for example — and it uses a blender already for the strawberry puree. What would happen if you just put all the ingredients in a blender and swapped mint for the basil?
Brazilian lemonade can be another point of inspiration. Like Egyptian-style lemonade, it's made in a blender, only with the addition of sweetened condensed milk, limes instead of lemons, and no mint. A variation of Brazilian lemonade with mint added to the mix sounds delicious! (Some Egyptian-style lemonade recipes do recommend using limes as well as lemons).
And of course, as with most lemonade recipes, tossing in a shot of vodka, coconut rum, or other adult beverage can be a delightful twist.