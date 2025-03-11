Egyptian-Style Lemonade Is A Refreshing Spin On The Classic

If there were a dictionary entry for "refreshing summer beverages," lemonade could easily be the featured photo. There's actually a scientific reason why drinks with a puckery, sour kick are so satisfying on a hot day: The acidity induces salivation, increasing your sense of hydration even after you've finished the beverage.

Sticking with science, mint is another famously refreshing flavor, as the menthol present in mint produces a cooling sensation when ingested. Now, put two and two together: Ice-cold lemonade plus cooling mint equals a truly refreshing drink indeed!

While simply adding mint (or other herbs) to lemonade can enhance the flavor of this classic beverage, Egyptian-style lemonade takes it to another level, throwing the fresh mint into a blender along with the remaining ingredients. The result is a frothy, green concoction perfect for the hottest days of summer.

In addition to the mint, Egyptian-style lemonade differs from other takes in that it uses more of the lemon. Rather than simply juicing the lemon, you add chunks of lemon — either peeled or not — to the blender, giving the resulting drink an even richer flavor. Just don't forget to strain it before drinking!