Make Brown Sugar Syrup At Home With 2 Easy Ingredients

Forget adding a spoonful of sugar to your coffee or tea. Instead, try brown sugar syrup for a tasty, toffee-flavored sweetener. Ran out of syrup for your waffles or pancakes? Make your own brown sugar syrup to pour over breakfast instead. Use it to upgrade boring oatmeal, or even drizzle some on top of vanilla ice cream for a tasty dessert. Besides, this sticky sweetener is super easy to make at home with just two common ingredients: brown sugar and water.

Making brown sugar syrup is just like making regular simple syrup, except you replace the white sugar with brown sugar. All you need to do is boil equal parts brown sugar and water in a saucepan, reduce the heat, simmer, and allow it to cool and thicken. For a thicker syrup, try adding corn syrup or using more sugar than water. Store it in the refrigerator in a jar or a container like Alotpower's Coffee Syrup Dispenser for a quick pump of syrup in your coffee drink, or GoodCook's Everyday Syrup Dispenser which works well for pouring on pancakes.

The molasses content in brown sugar is responsible for the rich, caramelly flavor that works perfectly in a variety of coffee drinks, breakfast dishes, and desserts. Brown sugar syrup can also replace the simple syrup used in various cocktails like an old fashioned, espresso martini, or Irish coffee. You can also upgrade your dark syrup with a few add-ins for a super flavorful, versatile sweetener.