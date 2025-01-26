Make Brown Sugar Syrup At Home With 2 Easy Ingredients
Forget adding a spoonful of sugar to your coffee or tea. Instead, try brown sugar syrup for a tasty, toffee-flavored sweetener. Ran out of syrup for your waffles or pancakes? Make your own brown sugar syrup to pour over breakfast instead. Use it to upgrade boring oatmeal, or even drizzle some on top of vanilla ice cream for a tasty dessert. Besides, this sticky sweetener is super easy to make at home with just two common ingredients: brown sugar and water.
Making brown sugar syrup is just like making regular simple syrup, except you replace the white sugar with brown sugar. All you need to do is boil equal parts brown sugar and water in a saucepan, reduce the heat, simmer, and allow it to cool and thicken. For a thicker syrup, try adding corn syrup or using more sugar than water. Store it in the refrigerator in a jar or a container like Alotpower's Coffee Syrup Dispenser for a quick pump of syrup in your coffee drink, or GoodCook's Everyday Syrup Dispenser which works well for pouring on pancakes.
The molasses content in brown sugar is responsible for the rich, caramelly flavor that works perfectly in a variety of coffee drinks, breakfast dishes, and desserts. Brown sugar syrup can also replace the simple syrup used in various cocktails like an old fashioned, espresso martini, or Irish coffee. You can also upgrade your dark syrup with a few add-ins for a super flavorful, versatile sweetener.
Easy upgrades for your brown sugar syrup
Boost the flavor of your brown sugar syrup with the addition of a few flavorful ingredients. Spice it up with a dash of ground cinnamon, or add a few cinnamon sticks to the syrup mixture as it heats on the stove. Like brown sugar syrup, cinnamon syrup practically works on everything, and making it with brown sugar will add a rich, caramel flavor that white sugar doesn't have. Vanilla extract is another great add-in for your dark syrup and can be combined with cinnamon for the ultimate flavor boost. Vanilla-flavored brown sugar syrup is perfect for making Starbucks-worthy vanilla lattes at home. You might even recreate a flavor similar to Starbucks' new Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado.
For a pancake or waffle syrup, consider adding butter to the mixture during the heating process. The butter will thicken the liquid and make it extra smooth and creamy, perfect for your morning flapjacks. Berries are another yummy addition for your brown sugar syrup. Blueberries and strawberries are ideal for making a sweet berry syrup, while blackberries and elderberries will add a touch of tartness to it. If you do use elderberries, make sure you cook them first since raw elderberries can be toxic. Follow a guide on how to safely cook and eat elderberries. Whether you make it plain or with extra flavor-boosting ingredients, you won't be disappointed with your homemade brown sugar syrup.