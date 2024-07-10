Fresh Herbs That Will Elevate Your Lemonade

If there's a drink worthy of the title "Summer's Ultimate Refresher," it's a refreshing glass of classic, ice-cold lemonade. It's nothing fancy, just juice pressed from a lemon (which you can microwave for easier hand-juicing), water, some sweeteners, and a heap of ice — you can whip it up, kick back, and relax in mere minutes. But why stop there? You can take your lemonade to the next level with the addition of one extra ingredient: fresh herbs.

Fresh is the key here. These will give you flavor and fragrance that the dried stuff won't be able to match. Crush up those aromatic leaves in the glass with a muddler, and their essential oils will effortlessly blend with your lemonade to give you a drink that's totally different from the classic version you know from childhood. Plus, with fresh herbs on hand, you can garnish your glass with a sprig or two to make it Instagram-worthy (or just as a treat to yourself for a drink-mixing job well done). As for what kind of herb to pick, you've got tons of options to choose from. Here are our top picks.