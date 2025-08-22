Gordon Ramsay's Simple Prep Tip For The Crispiest Roasted Chicken

One of the most cost-efficient ways to eat chicken is by buying and cooking them whole. In many households, this means a lot of roast chicken dinners. If you're going to do this, however, make sure they're also worth the effort; you want a succulent, juicy roast chicken with satisfyingly crispy skin. To get the latter, chef Gordon Ramsay says all you need is an egg wash. Most of us might know an egg wash gives pastries a bakery-level finish, but it also works surprisingly well for roast chicken, crisping up the skin in the same way it gives dough a flaky, golden crust.

Ramsay teaches that a perfectly roasted chicken is a labor of love involving proper prep. This includes lightly brushing the skin with an egg wash. There's nothing fancy about the wash he uses: It's just a single whisked egg, no water or cream mixed in. Apply a thin coat of the wash with a pastry brush before seasoning the chicken, then proceed to roasting it. If you don't have a pastry brush, you can improvise and apply the egg wash in a number of creative ways. The results, a roast chicken with delightfully crisp skin that's a beautiful shade of brown, speak for themselves. While other prep methods (and cook time) contribute to the skin's texture, it's clear that an egg wash makes a major contribution.