Pour Boiling Water Over Chicken For Superbly Crispy Skin

Having to remove squidgy, rubbery skin before settling down to eat chicken is a surefire way to ruin an appetite. It's either crispy, flavorful skin, or no skin at all when it comes to chicken, and for many, there can be no in-between. Luckily, there is a proven technique for achieving shatter-crisp skin using boiling water. It's a method that is typically reserved for extra-fatty birds such as duck or goose — but as it happens, it works with chicken as well.

If you've ever enjoyed Peking duck, those garnet-hued beauties that are a signature special of many Chinese restaurant kitchens, you'll know that aside from juicy meat and a sweet, earthy flavor from Chinese five spice, its most outstanding characteristic is incredibly crispy skin. To achieve this, boiling water is poured over the duck which shrinks and tightens the skin, making it easier to score, and renders out some of the fat. The bird is then patted dry, and hung or refrigerated overnight to remove any excess moisture before roasting. The less fat that needs to be rendered and water that needs to evaporate during cooking, the crispier the skin will be.