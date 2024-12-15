Why It Pays To Buy And Cook Chickens Whole

Grocery store butchers have made buying chicken easier than ever. Whether you need boneless, skinless chicken thighs for Japanese twice-fried chicken or drumsticks for air fryer Parmesan chicken, you can find it cleaned, portioned, and packaged at your local market. But there is a convincing argument to be made about what is lost in the name of convenience, most notably being your money.

Price stands above all the reasons why it's better to buy and roast a whole bird as opposed to neatly parceled parts. On average, a whole 6 to 7 pound chicken is nearly $5 less per pound than three boneless, skinless breasts. This doesn't even take into account that with a whole chicken, you also get two thighs, two wings, and two drumsticks — not to mention the chicken stock you can make from the gizzards and carcass. But what might be most important are the valuable cooking lessons you miss out on.