The Flavor-Packed Pepper Gordon Ramsay Uses To Transform Roast Chicken

Gordon Ramsay keeps the seasonings simple, but the results are tantalizingly original. After he's stuffed the bird, he whisks up a fresh egg. Using egg instead of butter to coat the chicken has multiple functions: It helps the seasonings stick to the skin, and it browns the skin beautifully and evenly. It's also an effective non-dairy option, if that's important for your guests. For Ramsay, investing time up front to properly dress, truss, and season a whole chicken is key to getting the perfect roast bird. "Trust me, it'll come back tenfold," he says in his MasterClass video.

Once your chicken is fully coated with the egg wash, sprinkle ground Sichuan pepper (Ramsay appears to use the green version) and salt across the top and sides of the bird. Pull the legs and wings out to get in all the nooks and crannies, and truss them when you're done.

The result is an elegant, restaurant-quality interpretation of classic roast chicken. If, after trying this dish, you find Sichuan pepper isn't your thing, there is a wide variety of other intriguing aromatic spices with which you can doll up your bird, taking the flavor profile beyond simple salt and pepper. You can add cinnamon to your roast chicken dish to give it a Moroccan-inspired upgrade. Consider a barbecue spice rub, or look to Thanksgiving turkey recipes for savory rubs that emphasize basil, sage, thyme, and lemon.