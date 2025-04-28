Dry-Brine Your Chicken Wings For Shatteringly Crispy Skin

You don't need a recipe to dry-brine chicken wings. All you have to do is coat the chicken wings with some coarse salt like kosher salt and store them in the fridge overnight, uncovered. Use just enough salt to reasonably coat the surface of the wings, and don't worry about them tasting too salty; the salt sprinkled on the surface will season the entire wing, not just the skin, so the flavor will be balanced. The next day, all you have to do is bake the wings until they look brown and crispy. (Dry-brining works great for whole roasted chicken, too.)

Although dry-brining is easy, there are pitfalls. First, don't rinse the wings after letting them sit overnight because that'll only wet the skin, and you won't get crispy results. Also, if you want to add flavorings before baking, toss the dry-brined wings with a tablespoon or so of cooking oil, or brush the wings with some melted butter, then sprinkle on any herbs and spices right before baking. Any liquid flavorings are best left for the sauce so that the skin can get super crispy.

Finally, make sure to only apply the wing sauce when it's time to serve; if the skin is left to sit in the sauce for more than a couple of minutes, it'll absorb the moisture, and you'll lose all that shatteringly crispy crunchiness that you worked so hard to create.