The 15 Companion Plant Pairings That'll Help Your Garden Thrive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're a beginner growing a vegetable garden, it seems like there's something new to learn every day. What are the best species to grow in your yard? What are you supposed to do with your garden when you leave on vacation? Perhaps most importantly, how do you make the most of your garden space?
Enter companion planting. "There are a number of good reasons to companion plant," says Edwin Dysinger, co-founder of Seedtime. These include natural pest control, enhanced pollination, soil health, weed suppression, and enhanced biodiversity. In addition, there's the efficient utilization of space, which is especially important for those with small gardens but also is appealing to gardeners with large yards. "Short plants can be put in near tall plants," Dysinger says. "Smaller shade-tolerant plants can be put under larger sun-loving plants. Tall, thin plants can be interspersed among short spreading plants."
There are so many approaches to companion planting that it's hard to know where to start. An easy place to begin is to "line the borders of your raised beds with a mix of perennial and annual herbs and flowers," according to Nicole Johnsey Burke, owner and founder of Gardenary. "You can also use some of the tried-and-true pairings to practice growing multiple crops alongside each other." So, without further ado, here are 15 companion plant duos that'll help your garden thrive.
Cucumber and nasturtium
"Nasturtiums are often paired with cucumbers because they attract aphids and flea beetles, potentially drawing pests away from cucumbers," explains James S. Mastaler, creator of the plant community Pistils & Pollen. This is known as a trap crop, with one plant acting as a decoy so bugs will feed on that instead of on your food (in this case, the cucumbers). "[Nasturtiums] also provide a dense ground cover that can help suppress weeds and conserve soil moisture." Moreover, says Sara Rubens, certified garden coach and founder of Seed to Sanctuary, nasturtiums attract pollinators, which can boost cucumber yields.
It's important to note, Mastaler adds, that "while the direct protective benefit is debated, the added plant diversity supports a healthier garden ecosystem and brings in pollinators with their bright blooms." In other words, we don't have definitive evidence that companion planting results in a certain greater amount of crop yield or pest protection, but we do know that biodiversity is beneficial overall.
If you want to go for it, nasturtiums and cucumbers are among the simplest species to grow from seed. Grab products such as Seed Needs Nasturtium Jewel Mix Edible Flowers and Home Grown Organic Cucumber Seeds, and give it a whirl.
Garlic and beets
Garlic and beets are delicious together on the table and, happily, they're good mates in the garden as well. "Garlic emits natural sulfur compounds such as allicin that deter aphids, spider mites, and leafhoppers, which are all pests of beets," says Eduard Negodenko, landscaping expert and gardener at Avanti Landscaping. "Garlic's antifungal properties may also cause the root system of beet crops to be less susceptible to fungal disease [while] garlic's upright, vertical habit gives beets room to spread and develop their roots without competing for light or space." They're good as a companion plant pairing for other reasons as well, he adds. They both like bright sunshine and well-drained soil.
Just make sure you give them enough room. "They both do their productive growth underground, so you need to allow space when planting," explains Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation. That said, garlic and beets don't compete for nutrients, so tight spacing in the ground is totally fine as long as each can reach its full size with enough elbow room. (Plant elbows ... how adorable is that?)
On a final note, Negodenko says, "Garlic's early summer harvest can make way for a second crop while the beets are ripening." You're not only maximizing space, but you're also maximizing time.
Zucchini and zinnia
Apparently the Zs stick together: zucchini and zinna are an excellent companion plant pairing. This is another set that grows well from seed too, so you can pick up cheap online options such as Burpee Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash Seeds and NatureZ Edge Zinnia Seeds, then start them inside or direct-sow them outdoors in the garden, depending on your climate.
As for why they work so well together, "zinnias attract pollinators and beneficial insects like hoverflies and ladybugs, which help boost zucchini production and control pests such as aphids," Sara Rubens says. "Their bright blooms create a vibrant and diverse ecosystem that supports healthy plant growth." Other beneficial insects that love zinnia include lacewings and parasitic wasps, which will consume squash bugs, thrips, and whiteflies as well as aphids.
Zinnias also make an amazing cut flower, and they're absolute "bee magnets," Lucie Bradley says. Plus, both species like sunny conditions, warm summer temps, and consistently moist yet well-drained soil. Lastly, Eduard Negodenko says, "Zinnias bloom continuously throughout the summer, which aligns with zucchini's fruiting period, ensuring a steady stream of pollinator activity."
Cabbage and oregano
"Oregano is a low-growing, fragrant herb that masks the scent of cabbage, making it harder for cabbage moths, flea beetles, and cabbage loopers to locate the host plant," Eduard Negodenko says. "It also acts as a living mulch, holding in moisture and shading out weeds from around the cabbage stem." When it flowers, oregano also draws in beneficial insects such as parasitic wasps and tachinid flies. These prey on caterpillars that might damage your cabbage. Oregano's antimicrobial properties can also help protect your cabbage by inhibiting the growth and spread of blight and mildew, Lucie Bradley explains.
One note of caution: Oregano tends to be an aggressive spreader. If you don't feel like pruning it on a regular basis, it's best to grow it in containers. You can set these near or among your cabbages to pick up many of the benefits you'll get from growing oregano in the ground.
Marigolds and squash
Marigolds are one of the best species to companion plant with squash of all kinds. If you like, you can even get a mixed pack such as Gardeners Basics, which contains five different types of squash seeds, then interplant marigolds among them. "Marigolds emit alpha-terthienyl, a chemical that repels nematodes," Eduard Negodenko explains. They also help deter squash bugs and bring in the pollinators, which can help increase your squash yields. Some creepy crawlies also like to eat marigolds, which makes them a good trap crop.
Keep in mind, though, that not all techniques work equally well in every garden. "What works in one climate or soil type may not work precisely the same way in another," Negodenko says. "Monitor and adjust always to your garden's particular microclimate, pest pressures, and seasonal timing." No matter what, he adds, make sure you rotate your crops from year to year, which "prevents soil depletion and reduces disease buildup." This is true not only for specific plants, but for whole plant families: squashes, brassicas, and alliums, for instance.
Strawberries and onions
Strawberries and onions are a garden match made in heaven. (They're currently spending a lot of time on the top 10 in this gardener's yard, for what that's worth.) "Strawberries and onions make a great pair in the garden thanks to the strong scent of onions, which helps keep pests like slugs and aphids away from strawberry plants," Nicole Johnsey Burke explains. "Onions and other alliums also contain antifungal properties that may help protect strawberries from fusarium wilt."
Better yet, onions and strawberries "don't compete much underground since onions have narrow, upright roots, allowing both plants to coexist without crowding," Sara Rubens says. And, since this companion plant pairing has a pretty small profile, you can use it in small, otherwise forgotten patches of the yard. "Chives and green onions are good alternatives too, offering similar benefits and attracting pollinators when they flower," Johnsey Burke adds.
Asparagus and calendula
Another of the best companion plant pairings for your garden is asparagus and calendula. Also called pot marigold, calendula is an excellent companion plant for asparagus because it makes for an inhospitable environment for asparagus beetles. It also draws beneficial insects to the area, which can prey on any beetles that do get through your defenses.
Honestly, your asparagus plants need all the help they can get, especially when you first plant them. It's normal for only a few stalks to come up over the first few years, as anyone who has ever put a patch in can tell you. It's not hard, however; it just requires patience. Consider buying some Hand Picked Nursery Mary Washington Asparagus Bare Root Plants and starting one next spring, then sprinkle in your calendula to keep the beetles away.
But beware: You can't companion plant any species with any other. Indeed, some species actively do one another a disservice in the garden. "One common mistake I (and others) have made is to plant crops that compete with each other," Edwin Dysinger says. "For example, crops from the brassica family (cabbage, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, etc.) and tomatoes are all heavy feeders and thus will be in direct competition with each other if planted next to each other." You also don't want to plant species that will compete for water, sunlight, or space, he adds. It's best to stick to recommended pairings and avoid too much experimentation.
Tomatoes and garlic
Being one of the most beloved edible garden species according to pretty much any blog post you can find, tomatoes are often on folks' minds during the summer months. It therefore behooves you to try several companion plant strategies for these round, juicy favorites. Garlic and tomatoes are one of the best combinations. "[Garlic] naturally repels pests like aphids, spider mites, and root maggots with its strong odors," Edwin Dysinger says. "Those odors seem to also mask the smell of ripe tomatoes, throwing off cabbage looper moths that are normally attracted to them." The only downside is that if you find thrips to be an issue, garlic and tomatoes are a bad mix as they're both susceptible. In this case, look for another pairing, such as tomatoes and basil.
Looking to experiment with your tomatoes? Consider buying a Survival Garden 30-Variety Heirloom Seed Vault. While many people buy these seeds to keep in their basements, prepper-style, it's also a great way to familiarize yourself with a range of garden veggies.
Peppers and marjoram
Curious to try growing an array of different sweet pepper seeds in your garden? It's a good idea to find a companion plant that will help drive away pests, and marjoram just happens to be that plant. It grows close to the ground to suppress weeds without competing with peppers. It also repels garden pests while drawing in beneficial insects to pollinate peppers and prey on remaining bad critters.
Don't have any outdoor space? That's fine. If you're looking for easy indoor herbs to grow, there are tons of choices, but you don't have to restrict them to pots by themselves. Indeed, lots of herbs grow well in combination with vegetables, and given enough light and the right conditions, many of those veggies can grow indoors. Peppers are among them, so feel free to try this companion plant in a sunroom or on a back patio. True, there are mistakes to avoid when growing veggies indoors, but it can be done.
Edwin Dysinger does caution you against silver bullet thinking, though. Do not assume a particular companion plant will completely solve a particular issue. "Nature doesn't work that way," Dysinger says. "It doesn't completely eliminate or completely dominate, but rather, it works to bring things into balance." Monitor your plants closely for better results.
Cilantro and potatoes
Delicious in Mexican food, cilantro is a common purchase at the grocery store, but you can grow it successfully in your garden as well. The same goes for potatoes, saving you money and rounding out your starches nicely. Even better: Companion plant the two in your yard.
"Although we might like the aroma of cilantro, aphids, flies, spider mites, and even potato beetles are repelled by it, helping to protect your potato crops from infestation," Lucie Bradley says. "Cilantro is able to both repel pests with its aromatic foliage and attract beneficial insects with its unusual umbrella-shaped flowers." Those helper insects include species such as ladybugs, lacewings, hoverflies, and parasitoid wasps, "which will all be happy to feast on problematic pests," she says.
Radishes and chervil
If you're a radish lover, then this is the companion plant scenario for you. Chervil, which tastes a bit like anise-flavored parsley, is a mild and delicious garden denizen that belongs in the same salads your radishes do. "Chervil attracts predatory insects that feed on aphids and spider mites, protecting radishes and nearby crops," Sara Rubens says. "It also has allelopathic properties that may slightly deter certain soil-borne pests, making it a helpful companion in mixed plantings."
Now, what do radishes do for chervil? Turns out, kind of a lot. "Radishes help loosen compacted soil, allowing more delicate-rooted herbs like chervil to grow more easily," Nicole Johnsey Burke says. Plus, because radishes have a strong scent of their own, they can help deter pests from delicate herbs and veggies near where they grow.
Spinach and eggplant
As far as companion plant buddies go, it doesn't get much better than spinach and eggplant. These are both delicious summer vegetables to grow in the garden: Eggplant is ideal for grilling and dips, while spinach complements salads and pasta. Better yet, they play super nicely together.
"Spinach grows well in the cooler shade beneath eggplant leaves, maximizing space and improving yield per square foot," Sara Rubens says. By shading it out a bit, eggplant also slows down the speed at which spinach bolts (or flowers), at which point it doesn't taste as good. Spinach repays these services in kind, Rubens says, acting as a living mulch that protects eggplant from weeds. Plus, its denser growing style helps to maintain even soil moisture and temperature throughout hot and dry summer months.
Carrots and peas
Carrots and peas are good for more than force-feeding your children vegetables; they actively help one another out in the garden. "Peas are nitrogen-fixing legumes that fertilize the soil, so they're an excellent pairing for carrots, which love bonus nitrogen at the start of their growth," Eduard Negodenko explains. "Since peas are upright growers — especially when trellised — they make good use of space and offer just the right amount of shade to keep carrot roots cool and tender in warmer weather."
Since carrots root in a deep, narrow fashion, they won't interfere with shallow-rooted peas, Negodenko adds, which reduces competition down below. "You'll get a staggered harvest too: Peas are often harvested early, giving carrots more room as they mature," he says. Since both grow earlier in the year, they can depend on one another at the right time, when other veggies are still in the seedling stage and unable to provide such benefits.
Basil and tomatoes
Basil and tomatoes: best friends on the dinner table, best friends in your garden. Seriously, tomatoes and basil are a classic planting combination because they not only look and taste great on a plate, but they help each other out in the yard too. On the one hand, "basil repels aphids, whiteflies, hornworms, and mosquitoes while it attracts pollinators," Edwin Dysinger says. It also seems to repel thrips. Moreover, he adds, "There are many who say basil enhances the flavor of tomatoes, although there is no scientific evidence to support that." Basil can also help provide shade and ground cover for tomatoes, being shorter and leafier. This can help suppress weeds and moderate soil temperatures for tomatoes.
On the other hand, Dysinger adds, "Tomatoes, being taller plants, can offer shade to these greens, creating a mutually beneficial environment." If you don't have a lot of garden square footage, never fear. There are plenty of vegetables that grow in pots if you have no garden space, and you can even companion plant in pots. Put a caged tomato in a large container, then plant basil around it. You can either use starts, or you can purchase some inexpensive Home Grown Italian Basil Seeds to start indoors or sow directly in the pot.
The Three Sisters
This plant pairing requires a special note because it is an ancient and honored Indigenous American tradition. The classic companion plant combination of beans, corn, and squash, often called the "Three Sisters," originated in Indigenous agricultural practices across the Americas.
"This is a system that's been used for generations and is still practiced by many Native communities today," James S. Mastaler says. "Corn provides a vertical structure for the beans to climb, while beans contribute nitrogen to the soil. The system also includes squash, which shades the ground and suppresses weeds." It is not only a horizontally and vertically beneficial system that balances your garden's needs, he says, but also a lovely way to honor Indigenous traditions. As Eduard Negodenko points out, "This pairing is most effective if you allow the corn to grow to a height of around 6 inches before sowing bean seeds, so that the beans don't compete with them at the start."
On a final note, it's important to temper your expectations of individual companion plant outputs. "In a Three Sisters garden example, you can expect to harvest more corn from your garden spot if the only crop you plant is corn," Edwin Dysinger explains. Thus, you will get less corn, beans, and squash from a certain square footage than you would have had you planted them individually. But, because of the net benefits, you'll get more overall produce from that spot than if you were to plant just one crop. Companion planting requires a different, more balanced way of thinking that produces a greater net output from your garden.