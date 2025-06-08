The 15 Companion Plant Pairings That'll Help Your Garden Thrive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're a beginner growing a vegetable garden, it seems like there's something new to learn every day. What are the best species to grow in your yard? What are you supposed to do with your garden when you leave on vacation? Perhaps most importantly, how do you make the most of your garden space?

Enter companion planting. "There are a number of good reasons to companion plant," says Edwin Dysinger, co-founder of Seedtime. These include natural pest control, enhanced pollination, soil health, weed suppression, and enhanced biodiversity. In addition, there's the efficient utilization of space, which is especially important for those with small gardens but also is appealing to gardeners with large yards. "Short plants can be put in near tall plants," Dysinger says. "Smaller shade-tolerant plants can be put under larger sun-loving plants. Tall, thin plants can be interspersed among short spreading plants."

There are so many approaches to companion planting that it's hard to know where to start. An easy place to begin is to "line the borders of your raised beds with a mix of perennial and annual herbs and flowers," according to Nicole Johnsey Burke, owner and founder of Gardenary. "You can also use some of the tried-and-true pairings to practice growing multiple crops alongside each other." So, without further ado, here are 15 companion plant duos that'll help your garden thrive.