Sunken Vs Raised Bed Garden: What's The Difference?

Gardening is a relaxing yet fun hobby, but it isn't as simple as throwing some seeds into dirt. There are many easy tips to help you succeed but also a number of things to consider: soil type, sunlight, and water needs are just a few. Plus, depending on what you're trying to grow, you should consider planting either raised beds or sunken beds. The simplest difference between the two is that raised beds are above ground level, while sunken beds are below it.

Growing fruits and vegetables can be rewarding, but in order to determine what type of garden you need, consider what the plants need to thrive. Most fruits and vegetables need ample sunlight and water to properly grow, plus enough space for their roots to spread out in the ground. And most importantly, fruits, veggies, and even fresh herbs all need time. Whether you choose a raised or sunken bed, make sure you have enough time to tend to the garden; that's one of those rookie mistakes beginner gardeners make. Otherwise, no matter the bed, the plants won't prosper.