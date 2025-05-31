How To Prepare Your Garden When You're Going On Vacation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons to garden. Maybe you love harvesting fresh veggies from your yard. Perhaps you're an avid drinker of fruit and herb water infusions, and you're tired of paying store prices for the goods. Maybe you just like looking out the window and seeing hummingbirds or native bees popping by to visit your flowers. Whatever the case, it's important you keep your garden healthy year-round, and among the best gardening tips for beginners is knowing how to prepare before going on vacation.

"Vacations are a time to relax, and hopefully not stress about your plants back home," says Lindsay Springer, director of Plants, Nutrition, and Digital Agriculture at Gardyn. "While I have both outdoor and indoor gardens, the outdoor ones tend to keep me up at night while I'm away. I can't control the rain schedule, and I'm banking on other people to provide the basics so they survive, at the very least." It's a mistake, therefore, not to budget enough time to prep your garden before leaving, she says.

Rainy weather is only one of the possible consequences, says Karina Reginato, owner of Scottsdale Conserva Irrigation. "Heat damage from 100-plus-degree days can dehydrate plants in a matter of hours," she says. Irrigation leaks may go unnoticed and waste hundreds of gallons of water. Wilted or sunburned container plants can die quickly without proper shading or deep watering. Ripe fruit or unattended plants can attract pests like rodents or insects." If you don't want to return to sky-high water bills, dead plants, and a yard in disrepair, it's time to plan. Here are the most important steps to take before you go away.