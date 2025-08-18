I Went To A Pizza Hut That's 'Untouched By Time' And It Was Indeed Classic

My family and I are not shy about our love for pizza. We've done a variety of different taste tests, and not too long ago, we had the pleasure of ranking Pizza Hut's various pizza styles from best to worst. So, naturally, we were delighted to have the opportunity to visit a Pizza Hut Classic and learn a little bit more about what this chain has to offer.

Pizza Hut Classics are just what they sound like: Pizza Hut franchises, but offering a retro experience, as well as the typical menu. The chain has proven itself very dedicated to pies, that much we can say. The company even put out a 2024 survey to determine how often the average person eats pizza (spoiler alert: about three times a month). So, we weren't surprised that the manager of the Pizza Hut Classic in Anaconda, Montana, through which we were passing, was delighted to welcome us to her establishment.

Nor were we surprised to find that the restaurant matched its surroundings perfectly. Anaconda is an old copper mining town with brick buildings, an old rail car in the park across the street, and a giant chalk letter A on the hillsides behind the settlement. In other words, it's everything you would want from a cute little pitstop a few miles from I-90. Pizza Hut Classic fit right in. Of course, we weren't just going to judge from the outside ... we tested its charm, ambience, prices, and food from every possible angle.