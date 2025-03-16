The Pizza Hut Crust Style We're Sad To Say Is The Worst Of The Worst

What's your favorite type of pizza crust? If you taste several side-by-side, the answer may surprise you. That was the case when Chowhound ranked six Pizza Hut pizza styles. Although Chowhound's pizza tester went in thinking they didn't care for thicker crusts, Pizza Hut's Hand Tossed and Original Pan crusts took the honor as the top two tastiest styles. On the tail end of the ranking were the thinner varieties: Chicago Tavern-Style Crust followed by the Thin N Crispy, and, immediately behind that with the lowest ranking, Pizza Hut's gluten-free option, which "tasted like cardboard."

This is a disappointment for pizza lovers on a gluten-free diet, but sadly not particularly surprising. Papa John's also has a gluten-free crust that didn't fare well in a Chowhound ranking of Papa John's pizza styles, nor is anyone likely to bang down the door to recommend Domino's gluten-free crust. However, according to Chowhound, Pizza Hut is the worst of this inadequate trio.

The Pizza Hut gluten-free crust, which is made by Udi's, really fell short due to its gluey texture. It proved difficult to chew — although this crust also required a lot of chewing. Even cutting through the slices to serve them was a challenge.