Thanks To Pizza Hut We Now Know How Often The Average Person Eats Pizza Every Month

It's no secret that America has a longstanding love affair with pizza. There's so many different types of pizza out there to enjoy, from the best and worst of fast food pizza to homemade artisan pizza. On top of being delicious, pizza is also just a really convenient, widely available meal, ranging from the best and worst of frozen pizza to pizza delivered to your door.

Most know how popular pizza is, but we can actually put a number on just how much pizza people consume — down to specific time increments — thanks to Pizza Hut. According to the chain's 2024 survey, an individual person eats pizza three times a month on average in the United States. This data peaked in North Dakota, where an average person consumes pizza closer to 3.5 times per month. This isn't the only information to come out of Pizza Hut's survey; there's a plethora of fun data that the chain has compiled, including average annual consumption, which states eat the most pizza, and more.