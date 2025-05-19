Thanks To Pizza Hut We Now Know How Often The Average Person Eats Pizza Every Month
It's no secret that America has a longstanding love affair with pizza. There's so many different types of pizza out there to enjoy, from the best and worst of fast food pizza to homemade artisan pizza. On top of being delicious, pizza is also just a really convenient, widely available meal, ranging from the best and worst of frozen pizza to pizza delivered to your door.
Most know how popular pizza is, but we can actually put a number on just how much pizza people consume — down to specific time increments — thanks to Pizza Hut. According to the chain's 2024 survey, an individual person eats pizza three times a month on average in the United States. This data peaked in North Dakota, where an average person consumes pizza closer to 3.5 times per month. This isn't the only information to come out of Pizza Hut's survey; there's a plethora of fun data that the chain has compiled, including average annual consumption, which states eat the most pizza, and more.
Other statistics from Pizza Hut
In addition to learning how often people eat pizza per month, Pizza Hut also determined that the average person eats eight slices per month. In this specific data set, Wisconsin took the lead with 10 slices consumed per person per month. Pizza Hut also determined a national average for pizza slice consumption per year, coming out to an impressive 288 slices per person. Collectively, this would mean the entire United States eats more than 95 billion slices of pizza per year.
As for the states that consume the most pizza, the data has been pretty consistent. In 2024, it was North Dakota, New York, Minnesota, and Wisconsin that ate the most pizza. Pizza Hut's 2025 survey reveals that North Dakota and Wisconsin still make the top ranks, this time joined by South Dakota and West Virginia.