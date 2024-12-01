How Milk Overproduction Helped Create Pizza Hut's Cheesiest Pizzas

Here's a question: Who invented Pizza Hut's 3-Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza? The answer probably seems incredibly obvious: Pizza Hut, the country's third-biggest pizza chain. But in fact, that's only half the story. It actually turns out that a collaborative effort between the U.S. government and American dairy farmers helped birth this incredibly cheesy pizza (although it has nothing to do with the separate "government cheese" program and a federal cheese cave).

To understand how this works, you'll need to know about something called a "checkoff board." These are government-affiliated agriculture boards that encourage the public to consume more of a specific product, like milk, beef, or blueberries. They're funded by mandatory fees farmers pay (a bit like a tax), but overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). They often create ads encouraging you to buy these agriculture products — "Got Milk" and "Pork: The Other White Meat" are two famous campaigns put on by checkoff boards. But they're also known for helping to create new products or recipes that showcase their respective agriculture products.

That's where Dairy Management Inc. comes in. It's a checkoff board that helps encourage sales and consumption of dairy products. Back in the 2010s, American farmers were pumping out more dairy products than they could sell (here or overseas) and that oversupply was pushing prices painfully low. So Dairy Management Inc. set about inventing new ways to offload all that extra cheese and Pizza Hut's 3-Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza was one of their big ideas.