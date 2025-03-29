Why We Always Avoid Buying Pizza From This Popular Chain

Listen, we are well aware that your go-to pizza delivery chain for late-night cravings, large parties, or last-minute dinner disasters has little to do with exceptional quality and a lot to do with nostalgia (and ravenous hunger). This pizza is probably not the best pie your town has to offer and it's certainly not up to par with the restaurant-style pizza you can make at home when you have the time and inclination. The standards for take-out pizza are just different. That's why our ranking of the best fast-food pizza had very specific parameters. While you might have a penchant for Round Table pizza or prefer Costco pizza hot to go, our ranking focused on the four major American pizza chains: Domino's, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, and Pizza Hut. While Papa Johns came out on top, of the four, it turns out Pizza Hut is the popular chain to avoid.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, pizza crust became the key differentiator. While some chains (Domino's) have more topping options, most shops have fairly similar fare when it comes to mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and classic add-ons. With crust quality as the basis for comparison, Papa Johns won hearts and minds with its garlic epic stuffed crust. Pizza Hut's crust, on the other hand, lacked flavor and flare.