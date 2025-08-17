9 Best Pizza Stones, According To Customer Reviews
Once you get the knack of homemade pizza, you may not return to your favorite slice shop ever again. The recipe is deceptively simple: assemble the pizza, bake it, and voilà, a crispy, crackly Neapolitan-style crust is at your fingertips. But if you don't have one specific tool, your homemade pizza could come out floppy, soggy, and disappointing. We're talking, of course, about the pizza stone. These stones are a must-have for baking pizza because they hold heat better than a flimsy aluminum pan and cook the bottom of the pizza as soon as the dough hits it. Though pizza is where it's most commonly used, you can also use a pizza stone for other recipes, including perfectly baked baguettes, pie crust, and even steak.
There are many pizza stones to choose from, and it seems like everyone has their own idea of what constitutes the "best" of them. We used our years of pizza-making experience, along with reviews and recommendations from customers and professional product testers, to curate a list of some of the pizza stones most worth buying. While our picks constitute a wide range of materials, sizes, shapes, and colors, they are all very durable, efficient, and will make great additions to your pizza (or general culinary) routine.
1. Unicook heavy-duty ceramic pizza stone
If you do a Google search for the "best pizza stone," chances are you'll come across Unicook a time or two. This is one of the most highly-regarded pizza stone brands among professional reviewers, who can't help but sing its praises. One of the perks of this pizza stone, compared to some of the other products on the market, is its heat capabilities. The cordierite stone can withstand temperatures up to around 1,400 F, making it one of the most heat-tolerant stones out there. Since it's made of cordierite, its heat distribution is excellent. Cordierite is porous, meaning it will allow the steam from the bottom of your pizza (or whatever you're making, as this stone can be used for breads, pies, and more, too) to be released, in turn ensuring a crispy bottom.
This is a generously sized pizza stone at 12 by 15 inches, though it's definitely not the largest one out there — which may not be ideal if you plan on making massive pizzas. But, for the personal pizza maker or someone looking to upgrade their cooking and baking routine, it's a worthy investment. It's easy to clean too (just make sure not to soak it in water, as it can cause the stone to crack) and even comes with a scraper so that you can keep it in good working order for whenever the pizza-making mood strikes.
2. Emile Henry pizza stone
If you have purchased cookware in the recent past, you know how much weight a brand name can carry. But in the case of this Emile Henry pizza stone, you can rest assured that not only are you getting a quality product, but also one that will be a timeless addition to your kitchen. If you take care of it, you could even pass it down to future generations of pizza makers.
This stone has received a ton of positive press from reviewers, who praise its design and overall functionality. Unlike many of the other top pizza stones on this ranking, the Emile Henry stone is made from glazed ceramic. So while it might not be able to reach the same high temperatures as a cordierite stone, it does come with one big perk that busy home cooks will appreciate: It's dishwasher-safe. It also comes with generous handles molded into the design itself, so you won't have to worry about them popping off as you're trying to carry the stone from your counter to your oven. This ornate stone is beautiful enough that you can serve straight from it, or use it as a base for your charcuterie board or grazing table.
This stone is as functional as the heavy-duty corderite stones on this list — just in a different way. The coating comes in handy if you're looking for a pizza stone that doesn't stain easily, and can pose as a serving board or statement piece in your kitchen.
3. Outset pizza grill stone tiles
You won't realize how handy these Outset stone tiles are until you don't have them around. The issue with many large pizza stones is that they only come in one size. If you're baking multiple things on them, you may need to use separate tiles or wait until a few tiles are vacant. Outset solves this problem, as you can lay them wherever you need them based on the size of the food that you're making. The size also makes it easy to pack them away when you're done using them, since they're not taking up a ton of room in your cabinets or pantry.
Outset's tiles are durable and rated for over 1,450 F. As long as you care for the cordierite properly, you shouldn't have to worry about the tiles cracking and breaking on your watch. Reviewers have said that these tiles are ideal for personal pizzas, though it's easy to see how they can also be used for other foods, including calzones, breads, and more. They may also come in handy if you're baking gluten-free pizza and want to reserve a small tile specifically for that type of crust to prevent cross-contamination. They're durable, easy to store, and relatively inexpensive, considering that they're sold in a pack of four.
4. Le Creuset round pizza stone
Few brands carry as much reverence and prestige as Le Creuset. And if you have plans to grow your color-coordinated collection of Dutch ovens, braisers, and pie pans, you're in luck, because Le Creuset also sells one of the best pizza stones on the market. Like all of Le Creuset's most famous items, this round pizza stone is also made of glazed stoneware. It comes in five colors on Amazon, though you can find far more color options available on Le Creuset's website.
The nice thing about this pizza stone is that it comes with two different finishes: a glazed side and an unfinished side. You can pick between the two depending on what you're looking to make (we'd recommend the unfinished side for a crispy-bottomed crust). Like the Emile Henry pizza stone, Le Creuset's offering is super easy to clean, making it great for novice cooks or those who don't want to worry about staining.
However, the big downside to this pizza stone is that it's not rated for temperatures above 500 F. So, if you're only cooking pizza in an oven, you shouldn't have any problem with it. But, if you plan on cooking your pizza in an outdoor oven or potentially even on a grill, you may want to opt for something with a better temperature rating.
5. Henckels barbecue pizza stone
Sometimes, the best kitchen products aren't the most flashy, unique, or particularly innovative. That's how we feel about the Henckels barbecue pizza stone, which is one of the most well-rated cordierite stones on Amazon. It's larger than many of the other stones on this list, at 17.5 by 13.5 inches, making it ideal if you plan on making pizzas for the whole family (and then some). It also weighs almost 7 pounds, which, while heavier than some of the other stones we looked at, is a testament to its heartiness. Amazon customers who have purchased this pizza stone report that it does a great job retaining heat for long periods of time, which is what a pizza stone is designed to do. This means that when you put your pizza crust on it, you can rest assured that the cordierite material will pull out that moisture, ensuring a crispy bottom and perfect bite.
Professional reviewers have tried this pizza stone on gas grills and ovens and reported favorable results both ways. Its price is more affordable than designer brands like Le Creuset and Emile Henry, yet it boasts the same quality craftsmanship and versatility. Of course, you can't wash it and let it soak in water like you would an enameled or coated stone, but the cordierite does make cooking and transferring from peel to stone easy — a benefit that cannot be understated.
6. Ritual Life pizza stone set
If you're just venturing into the art of homemade pizza, you need to make sure that you have all of the necessary supplies. This set from Ritual Life covers the bases. Not only do you get a cordierite stone with handles, but it also comes with a wooden pizza peel, pizza cutter, bench scraper, and recipe book. Aside from store-bought pizza dough, there's very little else you need to buy to get your pizzas up and running.
This pizza stone is rated for temperatures up to 1,500 F, meaning you can use it on a grill or a conventional oven. You can even put it in the smoker. We love that the metal handle on this pizza stone is detachable, meaning you can use it when carrying the stone from place to place, but don't have to have it take up unnecessary space in your oven. And while the other components that come with this set are not necessarily high quality (but it's a bench scraper — does it really matter?), it's nice to have them all in one package. Amazon reviewers appreciate the size of the pizza stone, while others praise its quality. And for the price, you can't really go wrong!
7. Weber gourmet barbecue pizza stone
Weber is a well-known name in the grilling world, so it shouldn't be surprising that the appliance giant also makes a sturdy and high-quality pizza stone for its outdoor appliances. Despite its branding, this pizza stone can be used on more than just your grill. However, it's designed to fit into Weber's Gourmet BBQ System, so it might be a worthwhile buy if you already have the grill.
This pizza stone comes with a two-year limited warranty and sturdy handles to make transferring it from your grill to your countertop easy. However, some customers note that the handles can make using a peel a little difficult (luckily, they're removable — and if you don't remove the handles, you may risk burning your oven mitts when you go to pick it up). The cordierite absorbs moisture in your pizza crust and keeps it perfectly crunchy — a must if you're planning on slinging pies on your grill. While it does come with the specific peculiarities of cordierite — including specific washing instructions for long-term care and to prevent it from cracking — it's a good investment, whether you own a Weber grill or not. Folks who have purchased it appreciate its overall design and durability, though they do note it's slightly more expensive than other stones.
8. Caprihom large pizza stone
If you're planning on making pizzas for a crowd, you're going to need to invest in a stone that allows you to get the job done. Caprihom's large pizza stone comes in five sizes, including a 16-inch round, 16-inch square, and three different rectangles: 20 by 13.5 inches, 22 by 14 inches, and 24 by 18 inches. It's easy to find one that fits your needs and the size of your grill or oven. The larger the stone, the more you can cook on it — meaning you can whip up a family's worth of personal pies in no time at all on one of the larger ones. Amazon customers have reported being able to bake several loaves of bread on this stone at once, while others have shared positive feedback about its coating and how well it heats up. Its price is also excellent, even for the larger sizes.
Like some of the higher-rated cordierite products on this list, all of these stones can safely reach temperatures up to 1,450 F. The one thing that you'll want to pay attention to when selecting one of these sizes is how much the stone weighs. After all, a stone is of no use to you if you can't move it in and out of your oven. The two largest sizes are quite heavy and recommended for commercial use.
9. Hans Grill pizza stone
The Hans pizza stone is like a choose-your-own-adventure type deal. Its most basic model comes in two shapes — rectangular and circular — both of which come with a wooden pizza peel. You can also upgrade your set to the Stone Pro XL, which comes with a metal peel with a detachable handle. But for the most basic of pizzaiolos, the plain circle or rectangular cordierite stones will work just fine.
Overall, Amazon reviewers praise the durability and shape of Hans Grills' stones. Reviewers appreciate the thickness of these stones, noting that they are excellent at preheating quickly and retaining heat for long periods of time. However, some reviewers have expressed frustrations with the peel and its taper, noting it's difficult to slide underneath the crust and remove the pizza. Other reviewers haven't expressed any qualms with the peel or the stone. Regardless, the price of this cordierite stone is affordable, considering that as long as you take care of it, it will last you a good long while. You may just want to upgrade the peel once you get the hang of slinging your own pies at home.
Methodology
In order to generate this list of the best pizza stones, we took into account both customer reviews and professional reviews of each product. As pizza stone owners and home pizzaiolos ourselves, we considered which pizza stones we would most like to own based on the information both the pros and amateurs shared about the products. This includes details regarding the overall durability and versatility of the product. Pizza stones aren't cheap, so we considered the "best" to be those that could be used on a variety of cooking surfaces and for other foods (meaning, more than just pizza). Since these can be an investment piece, we looked at what reviewers had to say about the material, construction, and overall makeup of each product. We're confident that the stones on this list will last a long time, provided you follow the care instructions for each one to a T.
We also considered design elements and extra perks — like handles, other items included in the set, and size choices — to ensure that there was something on this list for everyone. While many of these stones are geared towards budding pizzaiolos and home cooks, even home pizza experts can utilize them, regardless of whether that's in a pizza oven, on a grill, or in a conventional kitchen oven.