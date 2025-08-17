9 Best Pizza Stones, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once you get the knack of homemade pizza, you may not return to your favorite slice shop ever again. The recipe is deceptively simple: assemble the pizza, bake it, and voilà, a crispy, crackly Neapolitan-style crust is at your fingertips. But if you don't have one specific tool, your homemade pizza could come out floppy, soggy, and disappointing. We're talking, of course, about the pizza stone. These stones are a must-have for baking pizza because they hold heat better than a flimsy aluminum pan and cook the bottom of the pizza as soon as the dough hits it. Though pizza is where it's most commonly used, you can also use a pizza stone for other recipes, including perfectly baked baguettes, pie crust, and even steak.

There are many pizza stones to choose from, and it seems like everyone has their own idea of what constitutes the "best" of them. We used our years of pizza-making experience, along with reviews and recommendations from customers and professional product testers, to curate a list of some of the pizza stones most worth buying. While our picks constitute a wide range of materials, sizes, shapes, and colors, they are all very durable, efficient, and will make great additions to your pizza (or general culinary) routine.

