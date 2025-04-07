14 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Pizza On The Grill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the weather warms in the Northern Hemisphere, many eyes start to wander toward the grill. In the last few years, throwing your pizza on the barbecue has become a trend we're only too happy to follow, especially since it gives your pie that smoky taste we all associate with summer, which can only make your pizza taste better. Plus, you don't have to use the oven indoors on scorching days.

While we've shared how to get that perfect crispy crust at home and even tapped into the expertise of chef Anthony Mangieri on the biggest pizza mistakes, there are differences when it comes to grilling pizza. As many benefits as there are to using the good old barbie, there is also plenty of room for error — which is where this roundup of advice from experts who spoke exclusively with Chowhound will come in handy.

"Grilling pizza is a different process than baking it in a home oven, but when done properly, it can yield exceptional results," explains Domenico Tolomeo, corporate chef at Orlando Food Sales, which is the U.S. importer and distributor of Caputo Chef's Flour, a favorite brand for pizza dough. "From the type of flour and hydration level in your dough to your cheese and topping strategy, each element contributes to the final product. When executed with care, grilling can elevate a simple pizza into something truly memorable." Sounds pretty good, no? Time to tackle those mistakes.