How To Use A Pizza Stone For A Perfectly Crispy Crust Every Time

Pizza stones are a very simple, low-effort kitchen tool, but they do require careful use. Despite their seemingly durable material, the slabs are fairly delicate and you can't use them exactly the same way you would a baking sheet or pan. That care begins before the oven is even on.

You should always put a pizza stone in a cold oven. Set the stone on your oven's lowest rack and allow it to heat up as the oven does. Placing the cold stone in an already hot oven can lead to thermal shock, which often results in cracking; even if it doesn't crack immediately, dramatic temperature changes can weaken your pizza stone over time. This can also happen if you set cold dough on the stone's surface when it's hot, if you take the hot stone out of the oven and put it directly on a cool counter, or even if you try to cook frozen pizza on the stone. Since large pizza stones are typically pricier than ordinary pans, you'll want to take care to prevent thermal shock.

Once the oven is up to temperature, allow the stone to heat up for about 30 more minutes to let it really get scorching — then it's ready for your (room temperature) pizza dough. Many stones come with a pizza peel, a large, flat spatula for transferring the savory pie between surfaces. But you can also use a cutting board to move the dough without getting burned. The stone will start baking the dough right away, transforming it into a perfect crispy, crunchy pizza crust in only about 10 minutes.