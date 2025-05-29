13 Baking Steels And Stones From Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Baking steels and stones are far from the cheapest kitchen items that you can add to your online shopping cart (so you may indeed feel a little pained after seeing the price tag on some high-end options), but if you love to bake perfectly crisp homemade pizza or experiment with certain types of bread, you know that they're essential items to have on hand. Stones and steels can be constructed with a variety of materials, but are all designed to trap and hold heat more effectively than flimsy aluminum pans. The bottom of your dough will get much crispier when you use one — meaning you'll get much crunchier pizza and bread bottoms — and they can be used on a variety of surfaces, including grills, pizza ovens, and home ovens.
If you're looking to purchase a baking steel or stone, or trying to shop for a gift for someone, we have good news: We've used our years of professional experience working with baking stones and steels to offer our recommendations for the top products to buy on Amazon. We explored the functionality, durability, and quality of each item (relying on Amazon and professional reviews to supplement our recommendations) and have curated a list of the stones and steels most worth buying.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Unicook pizza stone
Unicook's pizza stone is at the perfect nexus of affordability, design, and relative lightness — making it a winner in our pizza stone book. It's priced at just under $50 and measures 15-by-12 inches, a generous enough size for all of your baking needs. At 6.6 pounds, it's far lighter than cast iron or steel, making it relatively easy to pick up and maneuver around your kitchen or workspace.
This pizza stone can tolerate temperatures upwards of 1,400 F, making it an excellent option for your outdoor pizza oven, grill, conventional oven, and more. It also comes with a scraper for easy cleaning (which should only be used when the stone is cold). This would be our top pick for someone who is just getting into making homemade pizzas or wants to explore baking with a pizza stone for the first time — all without breaking the bank. It's one of the most widely and highly reviewed products on this list, and it seems that most customers have nothing negative to say about its performance or quality.
Purchase the Unicook pizza stone for $42.99
Pizza steel Pro by Hans Grill
If you're looking to buy a steel specifically for pizza making, this one from Hans Grill might be a great place to start. The pizza steel is made from durable cast iron and also comes with a metal pizza peel (with a wooden handle). An important thing to note is that since it's made of cast iron rather than cordierite, it's not as heat tolerant. It's rated at little over 1,100 F, which should be fine for most grills and pizza ovens, but it's still something to consider when searching for a pizza steel or stone for your kitchen.
The cast iron composition is also slightly heavier than a standard baking stone, so it may not be ideal for someone who doesn't like lugging it back and forth between their home and grill. However, cast iron is a familiar cooking material for many, and if you have a trusty cast iron skillet in your house, you know how reliably it heats up and holds that heat, making it great for everything from homemade pizza to bread.
Purchase the Pizza steel Pro by Hans Grill for $89.98
Made In Cookware seasoned 12-inch carbon pizza steel
One of our intentions in assembling this list was to offer a range of baking steels and stones in different sizes and materials to showcase the breadth of options on the market. This Made In pan is constructed with carbon steel, which is much more lightweight than a stone or cast iron pan. It comes pre-seasoned and is 12 inches in diameter, making it the perfect option for personal pizzas. While you won't be able to bake anything larger than that, it is a solid option for those looking to use it for exclusively pizza.
Another detail that sets this pan apart from the others is the perforations on the bottom, which allow for optimal airflow. The pan itself is beautiful, and as long as you perform regular upkeep — including hand washing, drying, and coating it with the brand's carbon steel wax — it should be able to be passed down from generation to generation. It's rated up to 1200 F, meaning you can use it on the grill, in the oven, or wherever you like to cook your pizzas.
Purchase the Made In Cookware seasoned 12-inch carbon pizza steel for $69
Emile Henry round pizza stone
Emile Henry is a cookware brand for people who like matchy-matchy pieces. As it turns out, its pieces, including this round pizza stone, can also hold their own in terms of quality and performance. These French-made stones are, in one word, beautiful. Amazon carries several different colors, including "figue," burgundy, and charcoal. The ceramic pizza stones are not rated for temperatures as high as cast iron, cordierite, or carbon steel, but as long as you're baking or grilling below 900 F, you should be set.
The fact that it's made with enameled ceramic comes with a big perk: It's dishwasher-safe. This makes for far easier cleaning than other materials. It also comes with two generous handles on either side, making it less precarious to carry than a standard stone. If you consider yourself a cookware collector, check out Emile Henry's other pieces — and be sure to add this one to your cart.
Purchase the Emile Henry round pizza stone from $69.95
Hans Grill pizza stone
Hans Grill makes both a cast iron pizza steel and a cordierite pizza stone. Price-wise, the stone is a little more affordable, and instead of a metal peel, it comes with a wooden one. Despite the difference in material, it's rated for about the same temperature (1,100 F), which is not low by any standards; it's just not the highest one on this list. It also has rounded edges, which, in our experience, can prevent accidental chips.
Overall, this is an affordable pizza stone that's the same size as the Unicook model — it just comes with the additional peel. If you plan to cook larger pies, or want a metal peel to go with your set, you may want to consider upgrading to the 15-by-12-inch Pro XL model, which comes with a hard anodized aluminum peel — which, thanks to its generously long handle and metal composition, is better for shooting pies into the back of the oven. You will be spending a few dollars more on the Pro XL, but the basic model is still a good starter pack to have.
Purchase the Hans Grill pizza stone for $49.98
NerdChef steel stone
Most of the pizza stones and steels on this list come in one standard size: ¼ inch thick. While that will suffice for many budding pizzaiolos, you may want to invest in a thicker baking stone for better heat distribution and retention. NerdChef's steel pizza stone comes in three thickness options, ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch. The thicker the pizza stone you get, the more expensive it is — and the more it weighs. The ½-inch steel clocks in at around 32 pounds, which means that maneuvering it around your kitchen isn't going to be easy. But, it may be a small sacrifice to make for the sake of great pizza.
The brand boasts that the steel has 20 times better conductivity than a ceramic stone, meaning you'll get better leoparding on the bottom, even if you opt for the thinnest stone option. For most people, the thought of lugging around a 16 to 32 pound baking stone is not the definition of a fun time. But, if you like having the option to buy something thicker, this may be a brand worth buying.
Purchase the NerdChef steel stone from $109.95
Artisan Steel pizza steel
This Artisan Steel option is a more budget-friendly alternative to NerdChef's products. It only comes in one thickness – ¼ inches — and is the same weight as NerdChef's steel. So, you'll get the same benefits of extra conductivity, durability, and finish — just at a cheaper price.
This American-made steel pan is slightly larger than several of the other options on this list at 16 by 14.25 inches, making it ideal for baking large loaves of bread or churning out family-sized pizzas. The biggest complaint about this steel is certainly the fact that it's 16 pounds, but it is made of steel and, based on customer reviews, it's a worthy price to pay for perfectly blistered crusts. Some people report leaving this steel in the oven when not in use, which seems to be a logical solution — so long as you aren't sharing it between your grill, outdoor pizza oven, and home oven. If you're after a durable steel that will last for years without breaking or chipping, this is the one you'll want to add to your cart.
Purchase the Artisan Steel pizza steel for $89.99
Colenza cooking steel
A baking steel with handles is like a dress with pockets — wonderful to have, but not necessarily a dealbreaker to have when deciding which one to purchase. This 16-by-20-inch baking steel is very large and designed with bread-baking in mind. The handles are detachable, so you can always take them off if you're working with an outdoor pizza oven, which may not have the same overhead clearance as a conventional oven.
There are two primary complaints that come up with this steel. The first is that the handles are not permanently affixed to the steel, which may cause them to slide around and be otherwise ineffective. And although the listed weight is a mere 7.5 pounds, customers report that this steel feels closer to 20 pounds. However, its large size and otherwise positive reviews on performance and durability make it a legitimate contender against some of the more expensive brands.
Purchase the Colenza cooking steel for $82.99
Baking Steel Store The Original baking steel
With a name like "The Original," you just have to raise your eyebrows. But don't let its high price tag drive you away; this is one baking steel worth investing in. It weighs 16 pounds, the same as other steels on this list, and measures 14 by 16 inches. It can be used at temperatures up to 1,000 F and comes pre-seasoned. The steel construction ensures that it heats up evenly and faster than ceramic, meaning that you'll be churning out restaurant-quality pizzas in no time at all.
Folks who have purchased this steel are generally impressed by its ability to retain heat, noting that it's a good value. It's a great size to use outdoors on the grill, or bake it in the oven. Sure, it's heavy — but what do you expect from a steel pan? If you really want lightweight, you're better off getting a cordierite stone instead.
Purchase Baking Steel Store The Original baking steel for $129
Rocksheat baking stone
Making pizza on the grill is a great choice — especially if you can't justify buying a pizza oven. The major downside is that, if you're working with a small grill, it's hard to find a pizza stone that fits — until now. Rocksheat offers many different sizes and shapes to choose from. A small, 12-by-12-inch square may be perfect for a compact grill, while those making party-sized pies can appreciate ones that are 20 by 13.5 inches. It even carries some black-colored cordierite stones, as well as sets for folks who are just delving into pizza baking.
These pizza stones are rated to temperatures up to 1,400 F, making them one of the most heat-tolerant brands on the list. They're 0.63 inches thick and don't require a lengthy preheating time either. The one thing to keep in mind is that reviewers have reported that these stones are difficult to clean. You may want to invest in a quality bench scraper to ensure that you get the bits and flecks of food off your stone between uses.
Purchase the Rocksheat baking stone from $27.99
CucinaPro baking stone
The CucinaPro baking stone is a sizable option for folks looking to make pizzas to feed the whole family. It's much thicker than many of the other cordierite pizza stones we've included, measuring ⅝ inches thick compared to the ⅜ and ½-inch stones. It's 16 by 14 inches, meaning that it will fit easily into a standard-sized charcoal grill or home oven.
The price of this stone is affordable and its performance reviews are overall pretty solid. Another big draw to this one is its price; you can buy two of them for the same price as one higher-end cast iron or steel. The one thing that some folks note in their reviews is that the stone can give off a unique odor, though this was not experienced by every customer, so it's difficult to say whether this is a common issue with CucinaPro's stone.
Purchase the CucinaPro baking stone for $49.95
Outset stone tiles (set of 4)
Most pizza stones are one-size-fits-all, but what happens when you want to change the configuration or cook several small items on different stones? Then, you should pick up a set of Outset's stone tiles. Each 7.5-by-7.5-inch tile in this set of four is rated up to 1,450 F and weighs just over 5 pounds. You can make a large square, a rectangle, or just use a single tile at a time, depending on what you're baking.
These tiles are a great buy for someone who doesn't want to lug around a 20-pound pizza stone, or who wants to have the flexibility to shape them in different ways. This utility isn't just valuable on the grill or in your oven, either. Since the tiles are small, they're easy to store; just (carefully) stack them on top of one another.
Purchase the Outset stone tiles (set of 4) for $27.99
Lodge Bold cast iron pizza pan
We are longtime fans of Lodge's cast iron products, including its budget-friendly skillets. So, it's no surprise to see that the cookware brand that's worth the price also carries a cast iron pizza pan. The handles are actually completely welded onto this pan, which means you won't have to worry about them slipping or moving underneath your grip. While this may make it challenging to cook food in a low-overhead space, like an outdoor pizza oven, it comes in handy when moving this heavy pan on and off your grill or in and out of your oven.
This non-stick pan comes pre-seasoned, so as long as you take good care of it and season it often, you won't have to worry about your pizza or dough sticking to it. It's made of cast iron, so spoiler alert: It's going to be heavy. But, the fact that it's made by a reputable brand and comes with sturdy handles should make you feel better about adding it to your cart.
Purchase the Lodge Bold cast iron pizza pan for $59.90
Methodology
We kept our professional and personal experience working with pizza stones in mind when combing through Amazon products to assemble this list. While the lion's share of folks buy baking stones and steels for pizza, we also considered other unexpected foods that can be cooked on a pizza stone — and what functionalities or features of each product would make them better for some uses over others.
Durability and reliability were at the forefront of our minds. Steels and stones aren't cheap, so we wanted to select only products that were made with high-quality materials and could withstand the heat of most cooking surfaces, such as grills, pizza ovens, or conventional ovens. Since weight can be a big factor in deciding which product is right for our readers, we included several different materials, including carbon steel, cordierite, cast iron, and steel, on this roundup. The products that made the list are all well-reviewed and have certain functionalities — like handles, perforated bottoms, and different thickness options — that may be major selling points for customers.