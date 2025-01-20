Worth The Hype Or Overpriced: Are Pizza Ovens Worth It?

Backyard pizza ovens, designed to be small, portable, and for outdoor use, replicate the heating system of commercial ovens. Gas and propane models, like the Ooni Koda 16 pizza oven and Solo Stove Pi Prime propane pizza oven, heat up quickly and consistently, clean up easily, and cool down faster than models using wood and charcoal. The trade-off is in less-authentic flavor. There are ovens that use all three heat sources, but fewer models are available. All can cook 12- to 16-inch pizzas in as little as 60 seconds. The ovens are intended to be portable. But gas and propane versions require you to carry a tank, while wood and charcoal versions have a chimney for the flames that can make them awkward to move around.

Outdoor ovens are often pricier primarily because of their design. The materials need to be able to withstand the heat and cook the pizzas evenly. But, should you be wary of spending as much as $2000 for a setup that's only useful for making pizza, you'll be relieved to know most can cook other dishes such as bread, roasted vegetables, and steaks.

But users are split on the value of having a backyard oven. One Reddit poster waxed poetic when describing their experience, "What I didn't appreciate/expect before getting the pizza oven was the visceral experience of staring into the 1000-degree furnace and watching the dough and toppings transform, literally second by second. It's kind of thrilling, honestly." Others were more pragmatic, with one simply saying, "I'd rather spend my time and money elsewhere."